Get moving in Fleetwood this weekend

Dancers of all ages and abilities will be stepping out to celebrate Fleetwood Moves Festival this Saturday, August 3.

The town’s Memorial Park will come alive with music, dance and theatre performances on Saturday – and the event is completely free.

“This festival is a celebration of communities coming together. Inclusivity underpins the whole day,” said Helen Gould, co-founder of Lancashire-based LPM Dance who are organising the event and have been bringing dance to Fleetwood since 2021.

Helen has just been awarded an MBE for her charitable services to people with Parkinson’s and all the performers taking part in Fleetwood Moves are experienced at working with people of all abilities.

Dance Syndrome will perform at Fleetwood Moves Festival.

Among the performances will be the premiere of Encounter by Fleetwood Fusion, a class for adults with and without disabilities which LPM run in the town.

The fun kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm so visitors are encouraged to bring picnics while they enjoy the entertainment and there will be opportunities to participate too.

Among the performers will be TramShed Theatre Company from Blackpool; DanceSyndrome from Accrington; Preston Youth Dance Company; TurnAround Dance with their aerial artistry and circus workshops; The Young Ones, an inclusive company from Glasgow; traditional fiddler, Mikey Kenney; Blackpool pianist, Mike Taylor; and singer/songwriter, Philippa Zane.

Helen will be joining forces with Jenny Reeves for a Clever Clogs routine and her LPM Dance co-founder, George Adams will be accompanied by pianist, Maud the Moth for a special collaboration.

Fleetwood Fusion who will perform at Fleetwood Moves Festival.

Performances take place on the Melodrome stage and also a soft space within the park.

For people unable to attend the festival, LPM Dance are taking performances out to them. Spectacles by the Sea, a participatory performance with live music and dance, will tour care homes in Fleetwood and DoodleBug, creative movement and play sessions for children with Special Educational Needs, will visit nurseries and early years settings in the town.

“We want to bring the festival to as many people as we can and hope it will become an annual event,” said Helen.

The Fleetwood Moves Festival is supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Arts Council England and Wyre Council.