Frankenstein frightens up an audience in Chorley

A classic horror story gets a modern twist at Chorley Theatre this month with an exciting new take on Frankenstein which puts the creator at the heart of the story.
By Ian RobinsonContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Over 200 years ago Mary Shelley dreamt up a monster that has captured the imaginations of generations since, and in this play she finds herself face-to-face with her creation and confronting things she had only dreamt of.

In Shelley’s story, a young scientist named Victor Frankenstein breathes life into a gruesome body. Banished into an indifferent world, Frankenstein’s creature desperately seeks out his true identity, but the agony of rejection and a broken promise push him into darkness.

The creature threatens to obliterate Frankenstein and everyone he loves, from his parents to his sweetheart, and the people he meets on his voyage. Into the storm enters Mary Shelley, providing a new perspective on the action.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein: Photo: Chorley TheatreMary Shelley's Frankenstein: Photo: Chorley Theatre
This production by Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (CADOS) is adapted by award-winning playwright Rona Munro and directed by Rebecca Moran. Steph Threlfall stars as Mary Shelley with Ashley McLaughlin as Frankenstein and Jack Vardy as The Creature.

The play, which is suitable for ages 12 and over, opens on Monday October 16 and runs until Saturday 21 at 7.30pm every night. More details and tickets are at www.chorleytheatre.com

