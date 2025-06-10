First-time buyer event in Burscough

ASPIRING homeowners now have an opportunity to take their first step onto the property ladder at an exclusive event at Bridgemere this weekend (Saturday 14th June).

Designed specifically for first-time buyers, this event will showcase stunning new homes available at Prospect Homes’ Bridgemere on Orrell Lane. The event will provide attendees with expert advice, exclusive insights into available properties, and guidance on how to secure their dream home.

Prospect Homes’ head of sales and marketing, Samantha Palin, said: “Attending a first-time buyer event is an invaluable opportunity to gain insider knowledge, meet industry experts, and get answers to all your questions in one place. Buying your first home can feel overwhelming, but these events are designed to empower you with the confidence and guidance to take that big step. You’ll walk away with practical tips, financial insights, and even potential property options - all tailored to first-time buyers.”

Prospect Homes has partnered with Own New to bring first time buyers a simpler, hassle-free way to get an affordable mortgage on a new build property. Customers will be able to find out how to enjoy a reduced interest rate for an initial period on their new Prospect home at the event.

Prospect Homes' Bridgemere

An ideal first home is the three-bedroom semi-detached Barton. This property has a lounge at the front of the home with large windows to flood the room with light. At the back of the home is the kitchen and dining area with French doors that open into the garden. There is also a cloakroom. Upstairs the main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and the further bedrooms share a bathroom. This home starts at £280,000.

Tayla Biggs bought a Barton at Bridgemere with her partner Matthew Ellison: “We absolutely love our Barton home; the design is modern yet cosy. We particularly love the large windows in the lounge and the space in the kitchen dining area. The quality and attention to detail from Prospect Homes are outstanding, and the whole buying process was smooth and supportive. Moving into this home felt like stepping into the perfect space for our future.”

Two Barton’s will be available to move into this summer and Prospect Homes is offering £2,000 Wiggle Room that can be used on things such as deposit contribution, extras and upgrades or towards legal fees.

Show homes at Bridgemere are the four-bedroom Cleveley and Sawley and will allow visitors will be able to get a feel for the high build quality of a Prospect home.

The event will run from 10am-5pm on June 14th. For more information about Bridgemere visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/bridgemere/