The Motorway, which airs at 8pm from Monday May 9, is the second series of the programme which goes behind the scenes at the company responsible for operating, maintaining and improving motorways and major A roads in England.

Crews from production company Fearless Television spent three months filming with traffic officers, control room operators and maintenance crews across Yorkshire and the North West, with a focus on the M62 and adjoining motorways.

One crew member to feature is Traffic Officer Steven Clague, who will be seen in a number of episodes managing incidents and helping road users who have got into difficulty.

Steven Clague is one of National Highway’s NorthWest-based traffic officers taking part in the new series. Credit: Channel 5/Fearless Television

He said: “I've been with the company for almost eight years. After spending just under four years in the control room I transferred on road.

“The upcoming series will highlight the vast amount of different types of incidents we deal with, which is one reason why many of us love the job. The variety in day to day work certainly makes it more difficult but also much more worthwhile.

“Letting the nation see this will be important in highlighting the hard work that goes on by those in operations and may encourage more to want to join us.”

Liam Bedford is one of a number of control room operators overseeing the motorway network in the North West. Credit: Channel 5/Fearless Television

Operations Centre Operator Liam Bedford added: “I believe the new series will be a fantastic way to show the general public exactly what National Highways does from both in the control room and also out on the road.

“We are here 24/7, 365 days of the year to ensure all our customers travel as safely as possible on the network, and to assist them with any problems they may encounter.”

There will be eight episodes in total, giving viewers an insight into the day to day running of our motorways.

The show follows both patrol and control room staff as they deal with everything from high-speed collisions in treacherous weather and cars on fire, to handling cows on the run and filling potholes in record time.

On Road Team Manager Sue Walsh, who can be seen in a number of episodes, said: “The programme is a chance for the public to see how dynamic our role is, the incidents we face decisions we make, and we are genuinely there to assist and keep the traffic moving.” Credit: Channel 5/Fearless Television