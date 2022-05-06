In South Ribble, only the Earnshaw Bridge ward is in action with a by-election being held, but we’ll also have eyes on that and votes across Lancashire.
Across the country, the results will be seen as a a real indication of how the country feels about Boris Johnson’s Conservative government.
We’ll keep you updated with the twists and turns with results in Preston and Chorley expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
LIVE: Preston and Chorley count underway in local elections
No change at City Hall!
And that’s a wrap at Preston!
Just one ward left to declare at Preston.
PRESTON RESULT: Ingol and Cottam (LIB DEM HOLD)
Another Labour hold in Preston.
Five more wards have declared results at Preston City Council.
Preston Rural East (CON HOLD)
Deepdale (LAB HOLD)
Greyfriars (LIB DEM HOLD)
Lea and Larches (LAB HOLD)
Garrison (LAB HOLD)
Results coming in thick and fast at Preston. Ribbleton (Labour hold); Cadley (Lib Dem hold); Preston Rural North (Con hold); Plunington (Lab hold); and Brookfield (Labour hold), have all declared.
That’s a wrap at Chorley as the result is declared, with Labour securing a near-landslide victory. Read our round-up of the result here.
Coppull and Chorley North East wards vote Labour. But there is finally some joy for the Conservatives in Chorley as they win the Croston Mawdesley and Euxton South. It’s a small confort, though, as Labour virtually sweep the board.
Another Labour hold in Preston. This is Fishwick and Frenchwood.