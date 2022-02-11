Last night’s episode of the Apprentice saw Chorley hopeful Aaron Willis scrape through to the next round, after being saved by Lord Sugar in the boardroom for a second time.

In this weeks profit focused task, the candidates ran tourist trips in North Wales, and the 38 year old RAF pilot found himself on the losing side.

Pitching himself as a top salesmen, Aaron was part of the ticket selling team, alongside Amy Anzel, and project manager, Kathryn Burns blamed their overly discounted tickets as the reason their side lost.

Chorley's Aaron Willis was saved in last night's The Apprentice and viewers took to Twitter with their opinions... Image: BBC.

In the boardroom, Aaron fought his case, and it was his fellow seller, Amy who got the boot.

Before he got the chance to leave the boardroom, Lord Sugar said that Aaron was “a lucky man” to be safe, but what did the public think?

Most of the people who took to twitter were not impressed by Aaron's business acumen or personality…

@NathanielBen82: “Oh, i preferred Amy to Aaron. If Aaron is a good salesman, Boris is an honest man”

@Christopher_T42: “I'd have fired Aaron”

@MandyG1976: “I would have thought Aaron would have gone. The moody look on his face would’ve put anyone off doing business with him. Does he ever smile??”

@lionmanwb: "every time Aaron is on screen his face looks like he can't wait to fired and probably right because I'm not sure what he does."

@JoGough9: “Aaron looks bored s******* all the time. Get rid!"

@jodie_clough: “Wtf Aaron has as much personality as a wet flannel”

Whilst other’s thought he was entertaining...

@Dee03616: “Omg if stfu was a person it would be Aaron, his facial expression whilst Amy was talking about the cheese in tonights episode was priceless *laughing emojis*"

@MuyombeDroit_: “Aaron’s face during the cheese tasting whilst Amy was talking *laughing emojis*”

And Aaron does have some fans on twitter…

@capturetheloss: “Aaron talks a lot of sense but no one listens to him”