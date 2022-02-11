On last night's The Apprentice, Chorley hopeful Aaron Willis had a lucky escape as he was saved by Lord Alan Sugar at the very last minute.

This week, the show's sixth, the candidates were tasked with running tourist trips in North Wales with the most profitable team winning, and the 38 year old RAF pilot found himself on the losing side.

Whilst the winning team went for a highland railway tour, watercolour painting and whiskey tasting, Aaron's team, led by Kathryn Burn, went for a mining tour, zip wire and cheese tasting.

Aaron had to face the boardroom along with project manager Kathryn Burn, and Amy Anzel who is now fired. Image: BBC.

Pitching himself as a great seller and citing his experience as a holiday rep, Aaron was part of the ticket selling team, along with Amy Anzel.

During the task, the pair sold their tour tickets for a price range of £70-£75, despite Aaron promising Kathryn they would not steer from her £85 mark, saying: “I’m not stepping away from it, we'll just have confidence in what we’re selling."

Overall, the winning team made about £350 profit compared to Kathryn's £200, and when asked who to bring into the boardroom, Kathryn was quick to blame Amy and Aaron for their overly discounted tickets.

This was Aaron's second time in the boardroom, and he certainly fought for his place yet again, reiterating his credentials and placing the blame on the project manager, Kathryn.

After hearing what the Chorley businessmen had to say, Lord Sugar replied: “Aaron you keep saying you’re a great salesmen, I can’t believe out of 16 tickets, you couldn’t even sell one for £85, I think you might have made up your mind that £70 is where it is and that was a fatal error.

"I don’t think you’re that great a salesmen to be honest with you.”

However in the end, Lord Sugar chose to fire candidate Amy due to her reluctance to step up as project manager, which left Aaron free to fight another week.

But before letting Aaron leave, Lord Sugar warned: “You’re a lucky man today, you really are.”

It seems Aaron's teammates back at the house also thought he was lucky, both thinking he was in danger and expressing their surprise when he returned.

Commenting on his experience, Aaron said: “That was one of the hardest boardrooms I’ve had.

"Every task is going to get harder and harder and there’s no where to hide anymore.”