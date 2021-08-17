Marcus Rashford and Rob Burrow nominated in brand new National Television Awards 2021 category

They go up against Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, Katie Price: Harvey and Me and Ronan Kemp: Our Silent Emergency.

BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent, the presenter of the two documentaries, said: "It has been a privilege to follow both Rob and Marcus’ inspirational journeys and to cover two incredibly important subject matters in these documentaries.

"To be nominated twice for such a prestigious award means the world to myself and the BBC Breakfast and Sport teams.

In My Year with MND, Robtalks about his fight against motor neuron disease and how his rugby career has prepared him for the challenge.

Marcus' documentary Feeding Britain’s Children follows his campaign to tackle child food poverty while giving viewers a unique insight into his own childhood.

Marcus Rashford (left) and Rob Burrow (right) are among the five nominees for the best authored documentary.

Both documentaries were co-productions between BBC Breakfast and BBC Sport.

Richard Frediani, BBC Breakfast Editor, said: "BBC Breakfast has closely followed Marcus Rashford's quest to end child food poverty and Rob Burrow’s mission to raise awareness of MND throughout 2020 and beyond, so it was the next natural step to explore their remarkable stories in more depth.

"I am absolutely delighted to receive two NTA nominations and I'm incredibly proud of the team behind the films."

The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV on September 9 with new NTA host Joel Dommett leading the celebrations.

The NTAs are publicly voted and all categories can be viewed here: https://www.nationaltvawards.comAll votes must be in by 12pm on September 9.