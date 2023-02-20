Freddie Flintoff: BBC Top Gear filming definitely 'pushed back' following Flintoff crash
BBC producers reportedly emailed Top Gear contributors last week to inform them that filming has been 'pushed back' as Preston born presenter Freddie Flintoff continues to recover from a crash.
Former professional cricketer Freddie was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.
The BBC was expected to receive the results of an internal investigation into the accident, carried out by BBC Studios’ health and safety team supported by external independent experts, earlier this month, although it was not published publicly.
The BBC has now reportedly emailed contributors of the show to say their original hopes to start filming new episodes this month will not come to fruition.
Instead, the message reads: “we have now pushed filming back. We don’t have a date in mind at the moment.”