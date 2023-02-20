Former professional cricketer Freddie was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

The BBC was expected to receive the results of an internal investigation into the accident, carried out by BBC Studios’ health and safety team supported by external independent experts, earlier this month, although it was not published publicly.

The BBC has now reportedly emailed contributors of the show to say their original hopes to start filming new episodes this month will not come to fruition.

Andrew Flintoff suffered a crash whilst filming Top Gear in December, and now the new series has been pushed back further.