Preston born former professional cricketer Freddie was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

Andrew Flintoff suffered a crash whilst filming Top Gear in December, an investigation into it is currently taking place.

An unnamed source told a national paper: “Freddie and the crew member were both wearing helmets, but it was still a severe accident. Everyone on the scene was shocked by how serious it was and they were very worried about the two men strapped in."

The BBC is expected to receive the results of an internal investigation into the accident, carried out by BBC Studios’ health and safety team supported by external independent experts, imminently, although it will not be published publicly.

The broadcaster will then make a decision about the future of Top Gear, the PA news agency understands.

While many now know Freddie for his TV work, he is best remembered for his time as a tubthumping all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

He went on to lead his country, finishing with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.

