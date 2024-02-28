Exciting Open evening at Preston Music centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are very excited to announce our next Open Evening!

On the 7th March, we are inviting Pupils from the Preston area to come and try out our groups - Ukulele at 5.15pm and our Band for All at 5.45pm. Booking is encouraged using the booking system but we will not turn anyone away who comes along on the night. (both groups run for 30 mins)

Music centre takes place at Fulwood Academy on Blackbull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9YR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open evening information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukulele group: Run by the fantastic Richard French, this is still a new group with plenty of space. We have Ukuleles on site for those who don't have their own and this group is suitable for complete beginners to those who have been playing a while.

Band For All; An eclectic group for all instrumentalists, from those who can play one note to more advanced players. We currently have a range of beginners to grade 5. Pupils need to be having some form of tuition and we have Keyboards too!

Both groups are suitable for ages 7 - 18