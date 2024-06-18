Discover the reinvention of Preston with guided walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Akers, Friend of Winckley Square and local historian will lead the walk on 7 July 2024 2pm-3.30pm. The walk will begin and end outside the Guild Hall, Lancaster Road.

In the 1960s and early 70s, planners and architects attempted to remake Preston. Bold modernist ideas saw the sweeping away of a large section of the old C19th centre, and the building of a vast transport, retail, entertainment and office complex which sought to completely transform how Prestonians lived, worked and played.

What contexts produced this radical approach? What forces shaped the design of these buildings? Who were the individuals driving Preston to a re-imagined future?

What should we make today of this modernist vision of urban renewal?

Preston Bus Station was built by Ove Arup and Partners in the Brutalist architectural style 1968-69

This walk, focussing primarily on Preston Bus Station and the buildings which cluster around it, will explore a unique, but sometimes overlooked, period of Preston’s history.