D Day Celebrations at Lancashire care home
D Day 80th anniversary celebrations has been in the planning for many weeks at a Preston Care Home for older people.
Nel Race the principle knitter has lead her team with knitting, crocheting and hand making poppies with the plan to adorn the care home of poppies in the car park.
Relatives, local businesses and volunteers have been spurred on by Nel to contribute to the making of poppies.
On Wednesday 5th June volunteers will attend Brookside Care Home to help adorn the car park in preparation for the celebration on Thursday 6th.
Memories, poems and lots of discussions have taken place in rememberance of those who didn't make it and poems/memories will be read out prior to us all enjoying being entertained by Pink Ladies Vintage. All the party activities will be followed by a buffett tea which will of course include the odd tipple.
A lot of planning and work has gone into to remembering D day and some residents have given their memories of the day and the war years.
Lest We Forget.
Lancashire Post are welcome to come along on the 5th and/or 6th June to see us in action.
Volunteers will be at the care home at 10:00am to start working on displaying hundreds of poppies.