Cornelia Connelly: Blissful Bride to Notorious Nun

By Gillian Coward
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 19:55 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:00 BST

Mother Cornelia Connelly was the founder of the Girls’ Convent of the Holy Child Jesus in Winckley Square. In her marriage vows she promised to “honour and obey” her husband. Why did she then end up in a scandalous court case? How did this woman, happily married with children, become a nun?

Find out the ‘truth’ from her one-time colleague, Emily Bowles.

Monday 10 November 2025, 7.15pm - 8.30pm

Members Free of charge, Visitors £5.

Four images of Cornelia Connelly at different stages of her life .Four images of Cornelia Connelly at different stages of her life .
Book tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EUOF

Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments & registration.

Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL.

