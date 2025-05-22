Cornelia Connelly: Blissful Bride to Notorious Nun
Mother Cornelia Connelly was the founder of the Girls’ Convent of the Holy Child Jesus in Winckley Square. In her marriage vows she promised to “honour and obey” her husband. Why did she then end up in a scandalous court case? How did this woman, happily married with children, become a nun?
Find out the ‘truth’ from her one-time colleague, Emily Bowles.
Monday 10 November 2025, 7.15pm - 8.30pm
Members Free of charge, Visitors £5.
Book tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EUOF
Doors open at 6.30pm for refreshments & registration.
Central Methodist Church, Lune Street, Preston, PR1 2NL.