Christmas celebrations set to return to Longridge

Longridge's Christmas celebrations have grown over recent years. To meet the demand from shoppers, residents and visitors, this year's Christmas celebrations will be held over three consecutive days. Starting on Thursday 28th November with traditional late shopping and the town's brass band the weekend will encompass live music, a tractor parade, food trucks, an artisan market and two fun runs.

Late night shopping is a long-held tradition in Longridge. The event has grown over the years, with many now believing there is too much to do and see on one night. So this year, the Love Longridge Business Group has decided to super-size Longridge's Christmas festivities. Spreading over three consecutive days from Thursday 28th November, Longridge Does Christmas will allow everyone the chance to enjoy everything this fabulous town has to offer.

Friday 28th November 5pm - 9pm Late night shopping

The emphasis will be on late night shopping and entertainment at the resident stores and bars.

Berry Lane Longridge at Christmas

In the area around the Old Station Buildings, Santa will arrive to switch on the Christmas lights. Local schools will sing carols and Longridge Band will tour the local shops. Berry Lane School will hold its traditional Christmas Fair.

Friday 30 November 4:30pm – 10pm Foodie Friday

Attention switches to the Civic Hall. There will be live music throughout the late afternoon / evening and a food court established in front of the Civic Hall. The evening will also see the town's first ever tractor parade. A parade of tractors, decorated in Christmas theme, will proceed to the Civic Hall where prizes will be presented to the best decorated tractor and driver. We are hoping this will be quite the spectacle!

Saturday 01 December 9am – 3pm Market Day

Commencing at 9am an artisan market will be established on Towneley Gardens. Resident shops will operate according to their own schedules.

At 10am the starting gun will be fired for two races. There will be a “Santa Dash” 10k run for the serious athletes and a fun-focussed “Turkey Tinsel Trot”, where fancy dress, prams and pets are encouraged. This will be a much shorter run, or walk, or toddle, of around 2k, with the emphasis very much on fun. Both runs will end in the centre of Longridge.

Love Longridge hopes that this programme avoids the “crush” we have seen in recent years, with all activities focussed on a sometimes-frenetic Thursday evening. We also hope the programme will encourage residents and visitors to come to the town more than once.