Fluffy, Flying Seed by Mary Auld and Dawn Cooper

Discover how a dandelion grows from a delicate fluffy seed into a bright yellow flower, enjoy beautiful poems which lift the spirits and heal the body, don’t miss a last visit to the home of spooks, screams and small-town horror, and head off to a magical boarding school where mysteries are solved in a dazzling array of new children’s books.

Age 4 plus:

Fluffy, Flying Seed

Mary Auld and Dawn Cooper

Follow a tiny dandelion seed with its fluffy parachute as it is carried by the wind and lands safely in a meadow... the perfect place to grow! Fluffy, Flying Seed is the fourth book in a charming and innovative series from exciting, young and independent children’s publisher Mama Makes Books.

The Start Small, Think Big series unfolds a world of discovery, beginning from the small and familiar to new areas of knowledge where they really have to think big! In this new journey into the world of plants and their importance to us and our ecosystem, the learning begins the moment a child opens the book’s alluring textured cover complete with peep-through hole.

Here, youngsters watch as the dandelion plant grows, protects itself, reproduces and transforms from a bright yellow flower into a delicate white ball of fluffy, flying seeds. Brimming with facts about germination, photosynthesis, seed dispersal, parts of a plant and food chains, Mary Auld’s easy-to-follow story progresses in a way that builds understanding and Dawn Cooper’s gorgeous colour illustrations bring the story and the science to life.

And to make Fluffy, Flying Seed truly special, there is a big fold-out at the back with a map showing the temperate regions where dandelions grow across the world and an I-Spy game to take readers back through the book to look for meadow-dwelling animals. A dazzling addition to any home, school or library!

(Mama Makes Books, hardback, £10.99)

Age 12 plus:

Poetry Prescription: Words for Love

Chosen by Deborah Alma

Treat yourself to – and with – these beautiful poems which have been specially selected to lift the spirits and heal the body. Words for Love, and Comfort, are the first two titles of the new creative Poetry Prescription series... eight pocket-sized gift books containing carefully curated ‘prescriptions in verse’ compiled by Deborah Alma, the founder of the Poetry Pharmacy.

Billed as the perfect antidote for life’s ailments, the collections are inspired by the cool Poetry Pharmacy shops in London and Shropshire... social media favourites with a clear focus on promoting well-being through the written and spoken word. Each of the themed titles – which will also include Wild Remedy, First Aid, Inspiration, Becoming, Joy and Calm – offers an array of poems to inspire, heal and comfort, and have been carefully curated by poet and editor Alma who has used poetry while working with people with dementia, in hospice care, with women’s groups, and with children in schools.

In Words for Love, the poems look at all the many manifestations of love and include verse by W. B. Yeats, Walt Whitman, William Shakespeare, Edna St Vincent Millay, D.H. Lawrence, Pippa Little and many more. And in Comfort – containing poems which provide solace, promote recovery, counteract sorrow and help weather storms – we discover the inspirational words of poets like William Blake, Emily Dickinson, Edward Thomas, W.B. Yeats, John Keats and Christina Rossetti.

So whether you are looking to find solace for times of ill-health, loss and grief, help to cope with matters of the heart, need some poetic inspiration for courage and confidence, or want to find peace and tranquillity in wild spaces, there is a collection for everyone.

Perfect for reading aloud, for quiet contemplation or to store in your memory bank, these elegant books contain a much-needed antidote to today’s busy lives.

(Macmillan, hardback, £9.99 each)

Age 9 plus:

Shiver Point: Beneath the Ghostly Graves

Gabriel Dylan

Enter (if you dare!) Shiver Point... the home of spooks, screams and small-town horror! Beneath the Ghostly Graves is the final instalment of a thrilling, chilling and perfectly pitched series from Gabriel Dylan, a teacher and children’s author who is a self-confessed horror fan. So for all those who love having their spines tingled and their goosebumps raised, meet the plucky Shiver Squad and join them for a marvellously menacing new mystery. Mo would be the first to admit that he’s a bit of a scaredy cat. It’s hard not to be in a town like Shiver Point with its urban legends about Blue Bessie, the ghost of Shadow Hill Cemetery, who likes to play deadly games with anyone foolish enough to chant her name. But when Mo tries to prove that he can be brave, things take a chilling turn. Now Blue Bessie is awake and ready to play, and she’s taken Mo’s little brother Zunaid as her prize. It’s down to Mo and his friends to win her deadly game (which she never plays fairly) and bring him home. But there’s more than just bones in Bessie’s creepy crypts... will the Shiver Squad find their way out, or will they be lost in the dark forever? Expect ghostly games galore, a haunting highwayman and a gruesome ghost train... a super-spooky finale for a spine-tingling series!

(Piccadilly Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 8 plus:

School for Fireflies

Erica Gomez

Detective work proves to be marvellously magical in an exciting debut novel from Erica Gomez who was born and raised in London to Nigerian parents. Starring two Black girls passionate about solving mysteries, School for Fireflies follows Siddy and Zadie whose lives take an unexpected turn when they discover they are far from ordinary.

‘The grown-ups aren't telling us the whole story, so we've got to find it...’ When best friends Siddy and Zadie start the year at the magical School for Fireflies – a hidden institution where students are trained to harness magical abilities – they discover they are anything but normal. Amidst the excitement of new powers and potions, there is a decades-old mystery waiting to be solved. The girls must put their detective skills to use to secretly find a long-lost diary. And they soon realise that the clues they uncover might be tied to the reason Siddy’s dad disappeared without trace many years ago...

Gomez reveals that she wrote School for Fireflies as a way to cope with living with chronic pain after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder. And her sparkling first novel is full of those ingredients that children love... feisty friends, lots of magic, boarding school fun, and a spooky mystery to solve. Who could ask for anything more?

(Knights Of, paperback, £7.99)

Age 4 plus:

Let’s Play Rugby

Gordon D’Arcy, Paul Howard and Ashwin Chacko

Get your youngsters up and running with this winning picture book which puts the all-action sport of rugby union at centre stage! Let’s Play Rugby is bursting with interactive storytelling and is the work of retired medal-winning Irish rugby player Gordon D’Arcy, former sports journalist and author Paul Howard, and illustrator Ashwin Chacko. Brimming with the game’s special verve, speed and hands-on fun, we join a team gathering for the big final! Are you ready to help your team win? Up and at ‘em as you tackle the biggest player on the pitch, push into the scrum, and dive across the try-line. Do you have what it takes? This imaginative and inspirational story puts young readers in the boots of a young player and at the heart of the action as they navigate a rugby match. Each turn of the page invites youngsters to learn more about the game by encouraging them to throw the book over their head for a line-out, push against the opposition pack in the scrum, and weave their fingers through players to score a try. Full of colour, entertainment and terrific tackles, Let’s Play Rugby is the perfect first rugby training ‘manual’ for your sporty children. So what are you waiting for? Crouch, bind, set... and play!

(Little Island Books, paperback, £8.99)

Age 3 plus:

Our Love

Fátima Ordinola

The eternal beauty of love – and particularly a mother’s love – springs to life in colour, words and pictures in a stunning picture book from gifted Peruvian illustrator Fátima Ordinola. The perfect story to share with little ones, Our Love speaks loudly of unconditional love as a luscious gallery of animals, sea creatures and birds – complete with their own special babies – take centre stage on every page.

‘Our love is bigger than any river, It can climb higher than any tree. Our love is in everything... Because our love is everywhere.’ From cuddling koalas to snuggling penguins, protective lionesses to gentle elephants, the lyrical text and gorgeous illustrations capture exquisitely the reassuring bond between a parent and child through the lens of the animal kingdom.

Ordinola’s expressive watercolour artwork is cleverly matched to the book’s important messages which remind young children about the power and strength of parental love. And watch their little faces light up when they turn to an unexpected fold-out double-page at the end and discover a parade of all the animals they have met along the way!

(Post Wave Children’s Books, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Doodle and Dot: The Trouble With Triangles

Lily Murray and Bia Melo

Two best friends are forced to shape up for action when their drawings come to life and plunge them into an epic adventure! Sharpen your crayons and get ready to square up to a whole bunch of alien triangles in a clever and comical picture book that teaches both art and shapes whilst taking little readers on a fun-packed journey of discovery. The Trouble With Triangles is part of author Lily Murray and illustrator Bia Melo’s Doodle and Dot series which explores different concepts of art and design including shape, pattern, line, and colour.

Doodle and Dot are best friends who do everything together and love to draw their own adventures. They both like drawing shapes but their drawings have a habit of coming to life... and Doodle's love for drawing triangles causes a whole lot of trouble, in the form of aliens, sharks, and a VERY hungry dinosaur! Can the pals work together to get the triangles under control?

Murray’s action-packed story about friendship and creativity, brought to life by the imaginative and eye-catching illustrations of Brazilian-born artist and designer Bia Melo, is a wonderful introduction to shapes and art. As well as inspiring youngsters to get creative, the story promotes teamwork and problem-solving as Doodle and Dot work together to literally draw themselves out of their artistic scrapes. Perfectly shaped for your pre-schoolers!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Hannah and the Violin

Satoshi Kitamura

Music maestro please! Japanese author and illustrator Satoshi Kitamura warms up young imaginations – and the orchestras of their minds – for an enchanting picture book full of creativity, music and dance. When Hannah spots a leaf on the grass, she thinks it looks like a violin, and decides to pick up a twig see if she can play it. Soon everything – and that includes birds, flowers, clouds and animals – are singing and dancing to the music! Kitamura’s joyful book celebrates the sense of play, creativity and imagination that exists within us all as music and the mind blend perfectly to make sweet harmony for an unforgettable orchestral ‘performance.’ Through words, pictures and youthful playfulness, little Hannah’s leaf violin shows us that, with a little imagination, we can conjure up music and rhythm from something as simple as the sounds of insects and birds. And when the ‘music’ takes us, we can dance, sing, share our joy with others, and be transported to new worlds. A creative masterpiece!

(Scallywag Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

The Great Unicorn Rescue

Diane Ewen

A glorious spectrum of vibrant colour, a truly heartwarming tale about a little girl scared of the dark, and a celebration of friendship blend together in one magical picture book from illustrator – and now author – Diane Ewen. Filled with adorable unicorns, playful adventures, and youthful fears and fun, The Great Unicorn Rescue is magical to read and magical to see. Louella lives on the edge of a forest. But this isn't just any forest... this forest has unicorns in it! Louella’s unicorn is called Norrie and they love collecting shells from the stream and spending all day together. Norrie’s special power is being able to cast a bright beam of light... so although Louella’s biggest fear is the dark, she never has to worry with Norrie around. Until one day when Louella’s school has a class trip into the forest and Norrie doesn’t appear. Where could Norrie have got to? Can Louella overcome her biggest fear to help out her friend? In this enchanting story about friendship and facing fears with your pals alongside, bravery brings its own special rewards. Packed with Ewen’s enchanting artwork, which is inspired by her love of bright colours, this is a book that has been perfectly designed to empower.

(Macmillan Children’s Books, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

How to Walk a Whale

Sam Wilde and Sarah Horne

What would really happen if your pet was a blue whale? The answer might surprise you! Little ones can enjoy lots of giggles, fascinating animal facts, and some jaw-droppingly helpful reminders of the responsibilities of having a pet (and particularly a surprising pet!) in this adorable picture book from author Sam Wilde and illustrator Sarah Horne. How to Walk a Whale – fourth book in their delightful Peculiar Pets series – explores what a whale of a time you might have with a rather large sea creature that eats up to four tons of food a day! And as blue whales swim halfway around the world every year, feeding and exercising, this pet might be more of a challenge than you bargained for. The idea of having a pet, and just what is entailed in that, is pushed to hilarious extremes as creative illustrator Horne lets loose her imagination on Wilde’s warm-hearted and fun-filled story. And if meeting a very wild and peculiar pet wasn’t enough, you can learn more fascinating facts about blue whales in a section at the back of the book.

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Say Cheese!

Sophie Aggett and Pauline Gregory

A bunch of barnyard friends go photobombing barmy in this delightfully funny, lift-the-flap board book full of cheesy smiles and gorgeous grins. Say Cheese! – the creative work of author Sophie Aggett and illustrator Pauline Gregory – puts every child’s favourite animals in the picture in a farmyard filled with photo fun. ‘A photo at the pond – get set! The piglets get their pink feet wet. Say Cheese!’ The animal friends on the farm love to take photographs – the goats pose politely, the horses happily wave their hooves, and the cows are dressed in their very best. When everyone is ready, they smile and say ‘Cheese!’ but someone is always jumping in the way! Can the animals EVER get their perfect picture? With hilarious surprises hiding behind every flap, a fun rhyming story and Gregory’s bright, laugh-out-loud illustrations, little ones will love spotting the photobombing culprits and discovering if the animals can get the picture they want. Snap happy fun!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)

Age one plus:

Upside Down Opposites

Danielle McLean and Matt Hunt

Go from happy to sad and high to low... all with the flip of a book! Opposites are part of everyday life and it’s a concept that children are never too young to learn. So here’s an inventive board book that teaches little ones first opposites in the most delightful and entertaining way. Upside Down Opposites has transformations on every page, allowing little ones to read it, flip it and watch the upside-down picture change into its opposite. Featuring the bright, striking artwork of acclaimed illustrator Matt Hunt and simple, accessible pairings like happy and sad, dry and wet, high and low and good and bad, this is the perfect stylish and fun way to introduce little ones to first words and opposites... no matter which way they'd like to hold the book!

(Little Tiger Press, board book, £7.99)