One-man show based on diaries of journalist’s life in Victorian Lancashire comes to Lancaster’s The Dukes

Life and death crowded in on a young Lancashire father in March 1865. With his wife about to give birth any day now, Anthony Hewitson was devastated when his three-year-old daughter Ethelind died, two years almost to the week after another daughter, Madge had died at the same age. A few days later his first son, Ethelbert, was born.

Hewitson, a newspaper reporter from a Lancaster family, reacted by doing what he did best – he wrote. He began a diary that continued across 47 years until a few days before his death in 1912.

This one-man play brings the diaries to life, immersing us in Hewitson’s world, as he goes about gathering news and gossip and making comments on the people he meets, his personal views often quite different from what he writes in the newspaper.

John Hickey as journalist Anthony Hewitson in a one-man show coming to The Dukes in Lancaster.