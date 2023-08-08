Small, Speckled Egg by Mary Auld and Anna Terreros-Martin

Age 4 plus:

Small, Speckled Egg

Mary Auld and Anna Terreros-Martin

Travel to the wintry wilds of the Arctic and watch a fluffy chick hatch out from a small, speckled egg into one of our planet’s most spectacular birds in a thrilling and innovative book from exciting, young and independent children’s publisher Mama Makes Books.

Small, Speckled Egg – which features a giant fold-out map and a polar I-Spy game – is the first book of a Start Small, Think Big series which features easy-to-read, science-based picture books full of information and wonder, and sets young readers on a journey of discovery, going from the small and familiar to new areas of knowledge where they really have to think big.

First-off is this beautifully created story of an Arctic tern, from chick to proud parent, and from the moment a child opens the textured cover with the peep-through hole, they will be transported to the Arctic. What will hatch from the speckled egg? The cute fluffy chick that emerges will grow into one of the most remarkable creatures on the planet. Learn why the Arctic tern is so extraordinary by seeing her grow up quickly, learning to fly and feed on the wing. At two months old, she is ready to embark on her record-breaking migration from the top of the world to the bottom and back again – a journey she does every year of her life.

The tern’s story is told clearly and carefully by Mary Auld in a way that builds understanding, and it ends with the 50 fluffy chicks the tern has in their lifetime. And to make this book truly special, there is a big fold-out at the back, with a world map, a picture lifecycle, and an I-Spy game to take children back into in the book to find the polar animals.

With its blend of fascinating facts about the lifecycle of a bird, food chains, migration, seasons and polar regions, and the stunning artwork of Anna Terreros-Martin to bring the tern and her chilly world to life, this is a dazzling addition to any home, school or library.

(Mama Makes Books, hardback, £10.99)

Age 9 plus:

Wolf Road

Alice Roberts

Travel back to prehistoric times in an epic adventure from Alice Roberts, an author, academic and broadcaster who has a handle on pretty much everything you need to know about this dark and shadowy bygone age.

Brimming with wild animals and heart-stopping danger, set against a vast and daunting landscape, and inspired by real anthropological discoveries, this thrilling, page-turning debut novel takes us across magnificent ice-bound rivers and eternally snow-capped mountains and into the nomadic life of a girl who travels with her tribe through the seasons.

Twelve-year-old Tuuli’s life is one long round of travelling with her father Remi, mother Jutsa and baby brother Ketki. As the seasons pass, these reindeer people move and make camp, hunt for food and protect themselves against the many hazards that the harsh climate throws at them. Tuuli knows there’s a bigger world out there and when she spots a strange boy lurking outside their camp, she realises that he might just hold the adventure she is looking for. With his light-coloured skin, honey-brown hair and eyes that are blue, he looks very different to Tuuli and her own tribe with their dark skin and brown eyes. The boy, Andar, is from another tribe and has been sent to find safer ground, and when he and Tuuli strike up an unlikely friendship, they set out on a journey that will impact the rest of human history.

Roberts uses both her enormous knowledge and her lively imagination on this stunning adventure as readers are transported through all weathers and all terrains into a period of history that is rarely explored in children’s fiction.

And what a walk on the wild side Wolf Road proves to be... with two plucky youngsters and a pet wolf at centre stage, a truly forbidding backdrop, peril at every turn, heartfelt emotions, and an unforgettable adventure that uncovers the start of all our histories, this is ideal reading for the long summer holidays.

(Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, hardback, £14.99)

Age 7 plus:

Monster Stink

Anna Brooke and Owen Lindsay

Some books are just the perfect pick for your youngsters... and they certainly won’t be turning up their noses at this wickedly funny and snot-tastic sequel to Anna Brooke's hilariously funny Monster Bogey debut novel.

Once more starring secret nose-picker Frank and his terrifying tales of all things revolting, Monster Stink is another perfectly pitched (and picked!) romp for young mischief-makers. From the content warning of an invisible, nightmarish cloud of Stink, and its very dangerous side-effects, to the need for a pack of tissues and a spare pair of underpants, this brilliant, child-friendly book is guaranteed to leave readers’ pals green with envy.

Gooliemaloolie! Meet Frank, the boy with his finger permanently up his nozzle, who wants to tell you ‘a right slimer of a tale’ but there’s SO much in this new book that he doesn’t know where to start. There’s a sixty-foot goo monster on the rampage, the world’s most prestigious entertainment competition, a troop of terrifying criminals, an evil science experiment, SNOT (yeah, WAVES of that) and – he can hardly bring himself to say it – the STINKUS-DINKUS-INUS-NOZZLEUS-HORRIBLIS! What’s that? Only a stink so terrible it’ll give you the whiffy-whiffy-woo-woos. Will it all end well? No... Yes... He doesn’t know! You’d better ask Fergus the smelly field mouse...

Prepare to laugh out loud as Frank and his monster stinks are let loose on the vivid imaginations of willing young readers... and if that wasn’t enough to get them giggling, add on Owen Lindsay’s outrageously wacky illustrations, a recipe for bikkie-wikkies that includes GREEN food colouring (yes, GREEN!), and you have a must-pick read for all youngsters with a monster-sized nose for trouble!

(Chicken House, paperback, £7.99)

Age 7 plus:

World Kitchen: A Children’s Cookbook

Abigail Wheatley and Chaaya Prabhat

Open the pages of this big, colourful cookbook and discover delicious recipes enjoyed by families from all corners of the globe! Simply dip in, ‘taste’ what’s on the menu and head off on a dazzling journey through ingredients, cultures and kitchens around the world!

World Kitchen, written by cookery fan Abigail Wheatley and lavishly illustrated by Chaaya Prabhat, is a unique and heartfelt collection of simple and delicious recipes, each with an introduction featuring the family who contributed it, and simple, step-by-step instructions.

From good old U.S. chocolate chip cookies (courtesy of Marlee from Philadelphia) and Kateryna’s syrnyky pancakes from Western Ukraine to Ugandan ‘rolled eggs’ (from Jacob and his uncle Senti) and Elliot’s Swedish midsummer cake, each recipe in this vibrant and colourful book brings authentic international flavours and stories to your table.

Illustrated in a bold, graphic-novel style by Prabhat and with additional fascinating facts about regional traditions, cooking equipment and ingredients, all the recipes are vegetarian, with instructions also included to make them vegan, nut-free, dairy-free, egg-free and gluten-free... or any combination of these.

And as with all Usborne recipe books, the recipes are simple and fully-tested, and use widely available ingredients so anyone can cook them. So what are you waiting for... roll up your sleeves and get cooking!

(Usborne Publishing, hardback, £9.99)

Age 7 plus:

Incredible Football

Clive Gifford and Lu Andrade

Whether they’re die-hard fan or new to the sport, young readers are guaranteed to get a kick out of this fun-filled book of real-life stories and fascinating facts, trivia and stats from the world of football. Packed with match-day excitement and soccer surprises, Incredible Football is the second book of the Incredible Sports Stories series and comes with a player’s guide, quizzes and a glossary. Meet the dog that saved Manchester United, discover the match that was played in space... and the game that was abandoned when the ref sent off ALL the players! Enjoy an introduction to the most inspiring players from the men’s, women’s and para games, including Lionel Messi from Argentina, England star Beth Mead, Brazilian legend Pelé, and Lily Parr of the pioneering Preston women’s Dick, Kerr Ladies team that played over 100 years ago. And discover the world’s best – and worst – teams, hilarious moments, mind-blowing skills, bizarre rules, funny mascots, and the amazing lengths fans will go in support of their team. There are over sixty extraordinary football stories in this all-action book, written by Manchester-based Clive Gifford and illustrated by Ecuador artist Lu Andrade. So what are you waiting for... game on!

(Red Shed, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Anisha, Accidental Detective: Beach Disaster!

Serena Patel and Emma McCann

Anisha Mistry’s larger-than-life British-Indian family steal the show AGAIN in the latest baffling mystery for everyone’s favourite (accidental!) detective. Serena Patel and illustrator Emma McCann are back with the seventh case in their laugh-out-loud, award-winning detective series starring reluctant sleuth Anisha and her best friend and fellow investigator Milo. And this time, the day has finally arrived for their Year 6 residential trip and they are off to the beach! Anisha can’t wait for three days of having fun with her friends, learning about animal habitats and being free from grown-ups. They might even win a prize for their project! Except, Granny Jas has turned up as a surprise chaperone... and she won’t stop showing everyone Anisha’s embarrassing baby photos. And now someone is messing with their habitat project... breaking things and dumping litter on the beach. Someone needs to stop them before they ruin all their hard work. Looks like a case for Anisha, accidental eco-detective! Join Anisha and Milo as they head off on an action-packed environmental adventure, and share all the fun, chaos and mystery that always seem to appear when the madcap Mistry family are in the spotlight!

(Usborne Publishing, paperback, £6.99)

Age 7 plus:

Mermaid Academy: Cora and Sparkle

Julie Sykes, Linda Chapman and Lucy Truman

Dive in at the deep end and share underwater adventures at the Mermaid Academy! Young readers will be swishing their tails in delight when they meet some magical mermaids and get in the swim with lovable dolphins in this sparkling series from the team behind the bestselling Unicorn Academy books. Authors Julie Sykes and Linda Chapman, and illustrator Lucy Truman, work their own special magic on these mermazing action-packed stories, perfectly packaged with Truman’s striking black and white illustrations, and with a gorgeous a glittery cover. Hidden deep beneath the waves is Mermaid Academy, a magical school where mermaids are paired with their very own dolphin and must discover their unique mermaid magic... with plenty of adventure along the way! Cora loves all ocean animals, but there’s something strange about the creature she spots stealing jewels from the school’s coral walls. With her dolphin Sparkle’s help, she follows it to a mysterious cave. Then the tide starts to turn and they discover the culprit... just one of a swarm of sword sharks with razor sharp teeth! Have Cora and Sparkle bitten off more than they can chew? Mermaid and adventure fans will be riding high on the waves of these exciting undersea adventures and will soon be scanning the horizon for the next book in the series... Maya and Rainbow.

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £6.99)

Age 6 plus:

Our Earth is a Poem

Various authors and various illustrators

Enjoy nature and all its glories through the prism of poetry and pictures! This beautifully illustrated collection of powerful verse is a visual and verbal treasure trove of writing celebrating the natural world... and its aim is to please and inform everyone who opens its pages.

Packed with gloriously colourful illustrations by contemporary artists, Our Earth is a Poem features powerful poems written by a wide range of contemporary voices who share their unique perspectives on the topic of nature, from a dreaming forest and bouquets of buried stars to rivers that dance with rocks and the brushed lava fur of the mountain gorilla.

So lose yourself in the poetry of Margarita Engle, Diana Hendry, Grace Nichols, Robert Macfarlane, Ruth Awolola, Naomi Shihab Nye, Zaro Weil, Rachel Plummer, Joyce Sidman, Carol Ann Duffy, Jack Prelutsky, Mary Anne Hoberman, Nikki Giovanni, Jan Dean, Rebecca Perry and Tom Denbigh. And marvel at the awe-inspiring artwork of Annalise Barber, Mariana Roldan, Masha Manapov and Nabila Adani.

The stunning rich, colourful and vibrant illustrations give extra life and meaning to youngsters as they read the text and enjoy the visual representation of words on the page. And with poems to read aloud or simply curl up with in a quiet corner, this is a beautiful book to share and cherish... and an invaluable starter for a lifelong love of poetry.

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 6 plus:

Space Blasters: Suzie and the Comet of Chaos

Katie and Kevin Tsang and Amy Nguyen

Strap yourself in for a thrill ride because Suzie Wen is back to save the universe! Suzie – an extraordinary girl who loves gadgets and inventing things (even if her inventions don’t always turn out how she expects!) – is the star of a super space-themed adventure series from bestselling husband and wife team Katie and Kevin Tsang. With the fabulous illustrations of Amy Nguyen bringing all the action to life, this awesome and laughter-packed series is fun, accessible and has STEM themes woven throughout, including real mind-bending space facts and pages from Suzie’s inventors’ notebook. In their third adventure and after a massive invention mishap, Suzie is now living on board the space ship from her favourite TV show, exploring new planets and saving the universe. But, when they follow a distress signal to a frozen planet, Suzie and the crew find the aliens are behaving oddly and fighting. And it’s the same on the next distressed planet. Something very weird is going on... can Suzie and her friends crack the mystery AND save the universe! With its highly illustrated story, plenty of fascinating facts to enjoy, and all the madcap antics of Suzie and her quirky crew, this brilliant series is guaranteed to leave star-struck youngsters over the moon!

(Farshore, paperback, £6.99)

Age 5 plus:

Emerald and the Sea Sprites

Harriet Muncaster

The most rebellious princess under the sea is making a splash again in the second gorgeous adventure in talented author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster’s cute and colourful new series. Our new star is Emerald, mermaid friend of Isadora Moon, the adorably funny half-vampire, half-fairy whose sparkly world has been thrilling young readers for several years. Emerald is learning how to be a mermaid princess, but there are just so many rules! She loves having fun with her friends and exploring her underwater world with her pet octopus, Inkibelle, and she definitely doesn't want to be stuck in the palace with everyone looking at her and checking that she’s doing things the proper, royal way. When Emerald and her stepsister, Delphina, sneak out of the palace in search of sea sprites, they know it isn't strictly ‘perfect mermaid princess’ behaviour, but they can't resist! Far from Scallop City they discover a glimmering coral reef and nestled in the reef are three little shimmering sea sprites. Emerald and Delphina are about to learn that being a mermaid princess is about more than just following the rules... it’s also about following your heart. Full to its sparkly cover with fun, friendship, excitement and enchanting green and black illustrations, this magical chapter book has a resonant eco message, and is perfect for early readers who like their glitter with a splash of wildness and wonder!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £6.99)

Age 3 plus:

Spyceratops

Alex Willmore

Are you ready to meet the greatest spy in all of history? Who will it be... and does she have the requisite super-skills? Find out first hand from Spyceratops herself in a deliciously daring and perfectly funny picture book from author and illustrator Alex Willmore, multi-award-winning creator of Did I see a Mammoth! Tailor-made for little dinosaur fans, this dinosaur romp is billed as Mission Impossible meets Scooby Doo in a Flintstones-esq dinosaur world so come on in and join the fun! Spyceratops is the greatest secret agent in the world. She has all the skills... sneaking, peeking, blending in, daredevil manoeuvres. She has all the kit... groovy gadgets, loyal sidekick, awesome spymobile. And luckily, the perfect opportunity has arisen for Spyceratops to share her spy skills with you! But first off, Grandad is acting very suspiciously. Can he be trusted? Big fat no! Spyceratops is on the case, determined to uncover Grandad’s secret plotting and show off her extraordinary spy skills... will it all end in tantrums? With its heartwarming celebration of the love between the generations, a little heroine who reminds us all of that addictive sense of youthful joie-de-vivre, and a story packed with big, bold and illustrations and humour for all the family to enjoy, Spyceratops looks set to be the perfect agent of reading happiness!

(Farshore, paperback, £7.99)

Age 3 plus:

Doggy Dance Off

Steve Smallman and Robert Starling

It’s the big Doggy Dance Off and you’re invited to join in the boogie woogie antics! Once-upon-a-time illustrator (and now bestselling author) Steve Smallman joins artist Robert Starling, his ‘dancing’ partner, for a rhyming picture book packed with discos, divas... and wee! Head down to the Doggy Dance Off where all the cool dogs meet to wag their tails and stomp their feet. There’s Doug, a body-popping pug, Duke Doggy Doo, the punk rocker cockapoo, Eva the golden retriever and dancefloor diva, and... one mysterious masked dancer. Who is this body-popping, hand-jiving, back-flipping groovy mover? Smallman has fun with his much-loved, wizard wordplay and wicked sense of humour, Starling fills every page with his colourful, all-singing, all-dancing illustrations, the dazzling doggy dance off has a fabulous feline twist in its tail, and there’s a subtle lesson for youngsters about the rewards of inclusion. What’s not to love?

(Little Tiger Press, hardback, £12.99)

Age 2 plus:

The Odd One Out

Britta Teckentrup

Put your clever youngsters in the picture with this super brain-teasing, fun-filled puzzle book.

Britta Teckentrup, award-winning creator of this hugely popular spotting series, which includes One is Not a Pair, Where’s the Pair? and Where’s Baby?, is back to bewitch and bewilder youngsters with a spectacularly illustrated collection of colourful creatures.

In The Odd One Out, every one of the brilliantly illustrated pages contains a gallery of enchanting creatures of every kind but among them all is one that is not like the others. Which bird has caught the worm? Can you spot the startled tortoise? And where is the shy little shrimp? Enjoy the delightful rhyming descriptions and then have lots of fun spotting the odd one out.

An enchanting rhyming text and Teckentrup’s stylish, trademark illustrations create an exciting, mind-expanding puzzle on each page and there is lots of spotting entertainment for all the family. And it’s not always as easy as it looks!

Fun, challenging and ideal for some early, gentle brain-training, this beautifully produced book is guaranteed to bring hours of pleasure and plenty of rewards!

(Big Picture Press, paperback, £8.99)

Age 2 plus:

How to Feed an Elephant

Sam Wilde and Sarah Horne

What would you do if an elephant came to stay? Little ones can enjoy lots of giggles, some fascinating animal facts, and some IMMENSELY helpful reminders of the responsibilities of having a pet (and particularly a surprising pet!) in this adorable picture book from author Sam Wilde and illustrator Sarah Horne. How to Feed an Elephant explores the ups and downs of pets in this delightful story featuring a little boy with a very peculiar – and very wild – pet. So what it's really like to have an elephant (yes, an elephant!) about the house? It’s very important to look after your pet properly but when that pet is huge and hungry and likes to trumpet in the middle of the night, taking care of it can be... well, interesting. The idea of having a pet, and just what is entailed in that, is pushed to hilarious extremes as imaginative illustrator Horne lets loose her imagination on Wilde’s warm-hearted and fun-filled story. And if meeting a very peculiar pet wasn’t enough, you can learn more about elephants in a section at the back of the book!

(Oxford University Press, paperback, £7.99)

Age 2 plus:

Nabil Steals a Penguin

Nishani Reed and Junissa Bianda

‘Nothing beats a curry’ is the resonant catchphrase is this delicious picture book from debut author Nishani Reed and Jakarta-based illustrator Junissa Bianda. When Pierre the penguin, who is fed up of eating fish, tries Nabil’s delicious biriyani rice at his pool in a French zoo, Pierre decides to leave the zoo and go home with him! But Nabil will be in big trouble if his mum finds out. And Pierre is everywhere... honking, dancing, bouncing on the bed and making a huge bubbly mess in the bathroom. When they discover the curry-loving little penguin, will Nabil's parents let him stay? Featuring a memorable peckish penguin who just can’t get enough curry, Reed’s fast-paced, funny and big-hearted rhyming story perfectly celebrates the joys of friendship, welcoming strangers... and spicy food. Add on Bianda’s cute and cuddly artwork, which brings the comic curry caper to vivid life, and Nabil Steals a Penguin is set to steal every reader’s heart!

(Nosy Crow, paperback, £7.99)

Age from birth:

Jane Foster’s Baby’s First Stories

Lily Murray and Jane Foster

It’s never too early to start reading to your baby! So look no further than this beautiful new board book series, written by picture book rising-star Lily Murray and gorgeously illustrated by acclaimed artist and leading textile designer Jane Foster.

Baby’s First Stories – which features a unique blend of read-aloud stories and high-contrast artwork to stimulate baby as you read – is billed as a series that grows with your baby and is ideal to engage their brain through the important first year of their life.

In the first book, aimed at babies from 0-3 months, four stories focus on an adorable elephant, panda, whale and bunny, and are full of Murray’s rhythmic language and gentle rhymes, tailored to soothe the very youngest babies, and all accompanied by Foster’s bold artwork using a limited palette of black and white to hold baby’s gaze.

The stories are neither too long nor too short, and easily fit into baby’s daily routine to make reading together a regular activity all the family can enjoy. And when your little one is ready to move on, try the next book in the series, Baby’s First Stories (3-6 months), which features the same black-and-white artwork but with bold pops of blue, focuses on faces and naming body parts, and encourages babies and carers to join in with their own games of peek-a-boo or tickle-time.

Each story in the four-book collection introduces a new colour and has been created in consultation with early years experts to suit your baby’s needs at every stage in their first year, allowing them to develop alongside the series.

Early learning fun, a perfect gift for baby showers, and a stylish alternative to traditional first board books!