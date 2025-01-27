Barnoldswick welcomes guitarist Claude Bourbon in February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“A breathtaking fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar from a stunning guitar virtuoso” comes to Barnoldswick on February 13.

It's not easy to describe the almost endless mix of merging influences in this amazing string master's playing. He moves from a classical opening with almost courteous music across the continent to the blues of the Mississippi Delta, from the Balearic Islands to the Balkans, and then back to the United States. A Spanish blues evolves into Gypsy music, travels to Eastern Europe, with a splash of Paco de Lucia, then a touch of Delta tunes and more. Also influences from Richie Blackmore, Joaquin Rodrigo, JJ Cale and even J. S. Bach speak for themselves. Claude Bourbon has impeccable timing and does things on six strings that are simply amazing. Experience a stunning acoustic fusion of blues, jazz, folk, classical and Spanish guitar.

“Claude Bourbon has French and Swiss roots. His instruments are guitar and voice. His music is rooted in multiple traditions –blues, jazz, folk, Mediterranean, and for good measure classical.

Mr. Bourbon’s guitar fingering and arrangements are varied and eloquent. He has the gift of brilliant sequencing, and the result is a hypnotic voyage along a river of songs and instrumentals. He wisely began with two separate songs to establish his connection with us. What followed was a series of pieces strung together like a cleverly woven magic carpet. I felt like I was floating along, all thought swept aside. I was flowing with him from sad to sweet to ironic and on to another dimension. S

Claude Bourbon - guitar virtuoso

ome songs are in English, some in French, and within each there is rhythmic dance among the words. He plays with consonant sounds, and his tone is sometimes like that of a lover whispering in your ear. Other times, that tone goes deep and to relay important history or solidarity with those who have had similar experiences. Instrumentals provide continued rhythmic and melodic steps on the journey. Each strum or pluck is explicit, yet free flowing” (Mary Pat Cooney, FolkWorks)

“Claude Bourbon weaved his songs through the audience as if on a journey through life taking in different flavours of Europe and beyond... from classical openings, across a whole continent of cultural roots, holding audience attention under a musical spell, his music would not have been out of place in the courts of Emperors and Kings." (G. Munn)

“Claude Bourbon is a unique figure today... his playing is almost indescribable”. (The Hook, Charlottesville, USA)