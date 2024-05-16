Barbara the band announce UK tour dates with a show in Barnoldswick
Barbara the band, a 70’s inspired pop duo from Brighton, are thrilled to announce their UK tour dates, along with the upcoming release of their second EP entitled "Happy Days!". Comprised of brothers Henry and John Tydeman, Barbara has captivated multi-generational audiences with their distinctive blend of eclectic influences, and satirical lyricism. Happy Days is set for release May 22nd. Pre-save the EP here. Order tickets for their tour here.
Tour dates:
8th November - HOVE, The Brunswick
9th November - NEW MILTON, Forest Arts Centre
14th November - SHEFFIELD, Greystones
15th November - BARNOLDSWICK, Music and Arts Centre
21st November - PUTNEY, Half Moon
22nd November - GUILDFORD, Holroyd
Following the success of their debut EP and a string of acclaimed live performances supporting Neil Hannon and Divine Comedy, Barbara are poised to deliver a collection of tracks that showcase the growing juxtaposition of power in 2024. Ironically, and purposefully, named "Happy Days!", the EP continues the band's tradition of crafting classic pop bops with an intelligently placed literary approach. Their lyrics merrily challenge the societal and generational divide that’s covered in the media daily. Melodically drawing from the likes of Glam Pop and Broadway, the brothers openly question the media's perception of leadership, the swayed depiction of modernity versus tradition and the power of communicating your values, irrelevant of when you were born.
With their quintessentially British lyrics, infused with the refreshingly inquisitive spirit of literary giants Harold Pinter, George Orwell, and Ray Davies, Barbara offers listeners a characterful, immersive musical experience that transcends long-established generational boundaries. In particular, ‘Grandad’ released on May 22nd, demonstrates a familiar tension between the youngest and oldest of family members and plays out as a dialogue across the generations, a conversation within a song, with one brother playing the grandson, and the other as the grandad. As a pair that never got to meet their grandparents, there’s a sense of distant observation in the single, alongside an optimistic hope to find a joyful common ground in music.
Tracklist:
Enduring Love
Pretty Straight Guy
Waiting Outside Alone
Master Narrative
Grandad
For more information, visit:
Website: [barbaratheband.com]
Facebook: [facebook.com/barbaratheband]
Twitter: [twitter.com/barbaratheband]
Instagram: [instagram.com/barbaratheband]