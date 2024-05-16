Barbara the band announce UK tour dates with a show in Barnoldswick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“They are so up my street ... really tight songwriting, very poptastic!” Neil Hannon (Divine Comedy)"Barbara are an insanely talented band." Phill Jupitus (comedian)“We need more Barbara in our lives!” Chris Difford (Squeeze)

Barbara the band, a 70’s inspired pop duo from Brighton, are thrilled to announce their UK tour dates, along with the upcoming release of their second EP entitled "Happy Days!". Comprised of brothers Henry and John Tydeman, Barbara has captivated multi-generational audiences with their distinctive blend of eclectic influences, and satirical lyricism. Happy Days is set for release May 22nd. Pre-save the EP here. Order tickets for their tour here.

Tour dates:

8th November - HOVE, The Brunswick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your World

9th November - NEW MILTON, Forest Arts Centre

14th November - SHEFFIELD, Greystones

15th November - BARNOLDSWICK, Music and Arts Centre

21st November - PUTNEY, Half Moon

22nd November - GUILDFORD, Holroyd

Following the success of their debut EP and a string of acclaimed live performances supporting Neil Hannon and Divine Comedy, Barbara are poised to deliver a collection of tracks that showcase the growing juxtaposition of power in 2024. Ironically, and purposefully, named "Happy Days!", the EP continues the band's tradition of crafting classic pop bops with an intelligently placed literary approach. Their lyrics merrily challenge the societal and generational divide that’s covered in the media daily. Melodically drawing from the likes of Glam Pop and Broadway, the brothers openly question the media's perception of leadership, the swayed depiction of modernity versus tradition and the power of communicating your values, irrelevant of when you were born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their quintessentially British lyrics, infused with the refreshingly inquisitive spirit of literary giants Harold Pinter, George Orwell, and Ray Davies, Barbara offers listeners a characterful, immersive musical experience that transcends long-established generational boundaries. In particular, ‘Grandad’ released on May 22nd, demonstrates a familiar tension between the youngest and oldest of family members and plays out as a dialogue across the generations, a conversation within a song, with one brother playing the grandson, and the other as the grandad. As a pair that never got to meet their grandparents, there’s a sense of distant observation in the single, alongside an optimistic hope to find a joyful common ground in music.

Tracklist:

Enduring Love

Pretty Straight Guy

Waiting Outside Alone

Master Narrative

Grandad

For more information, visit:

Website: [barbaratheband.com]

Facebook: [facebook.com/barbaratheband]

Twitter: [twitter.com/barbaratheband]