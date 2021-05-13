Preston's Harris Museum to be 'engulfed' with giant artwork

The artwork set to be brought to the Harris Photo: Simon Critchley

The artwork, called “’Look Listen Make Things’ is a huge brightly coloured banner which will be draped across the iconic building.

It’s the brainchild of an artist who uses the pseudonym ‘Bob and Roberta Smith’ and is designed to encourage people to engage with art in the listed building.

Bob trained in sign painting in New York and is now known for his eye-catching bold slogan artworks.

He said:“’Look Listen Make Things’ is a huge brightly coloured banner with an image of a hand painted sign conceived to joyously ask people to consider how we act and behave in relation to the world we live in.

“In artistic terms, of course, artists look at the world and then make images of it but what I have been interested in is how this process is not just confined to artists. Enter the Harris Museum or join the online portal and visitors are invited to engage with a series of works which explore this idea of ‘Art for all …. Made by all’ in more detail.

“It’s very exciting to see my work brought together in a major Museum in the UK for the first time. It’s almost unimaginably mind boggling to think we have made an art work so large it engulfs the museum it was made for.”

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture at Preston Council, added: “This exciting new work, installed temporarily on the front of the Harris building, will attract visitors from across the region to visit the city and enjoy Preston’s fantastic cultural offer. ‘Look, Listen, Make Things’ is a sentiment close to the hearts of the people of Preston with its history of innovation.”