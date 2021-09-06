Surface pattern and textiles student Louise Green with her entry.
Surface pattern and textiles student Louise Green with her entry.

In pictures: UCLan’s first post-lockdown exhibition opens to the public

The free exhibition opened last week, and showcases the work of UCLan's creative MA students.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:55 am

A free public exhibition showcasing the creative work of more than 100 postgraduate design students has opened at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), the first student exhibition since the start of the pandemic. Open weekdays 10.00am – 5.00pm until Tuesday, October 5, The MA Degree Show requires no bookings and includes student design from a variety of master’s courses including animation, ceramics, fashion, graphic design and textiles.

Read all about the exhibition here and have a look at some of the pieces below.

1. Recycled plastic lampshades

Louise's sustainable lampshades are made of recycled plastic.

Photo: UCLan Press Office

Photo Sales

2. UCLan Fine Art

Fine Art student Rachel Cousins.

Photo: UCLan Press Office

Photo Sales

3. Fashion Design

The exhibition showcases student design work from a variety of courses.

Photo: UCLan Press Office

Photo Sales

4. Work was on display from the MA Ceramics course

Ceramics MA student, Stephanie Matthews, worked as a truck driver alongside her studies.

Photo: UCLan Press Office

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4