UCLan’s first post-lockdown exhibition opens to the public

Fashion and Lifestyle Promotion student Fiona Godfry showcasing one of her designs.

The creative work of more than 100 talented postgraduate students has gone on display in a free public exhibition at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), the first student exhibition since the start of the pandemic.

With no bookings required, the MA Degree Show is open weekdays 10.00am – 5.00pm until Tuesday, October 5 and will showcase the very best of student design from a variety of master’s courses including animation, ceramics, fashion, graphic design and textiles.

The show was officially opened by renowned award-winning sculptor Halima Cassell MBE, who studied at UCLan for both her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, before embarking on her successful career.

UCLan alumna, Halima Cassell MBE, officially opened the exhibition.

Addressing the exhibiting students, Halima said: “I regard my time at UCLan as special and the beginning of a journey that has led to where I am now. The next step after university can be daunting but as long as you follow your passion, relish every opportunity and face obstacles with a positive attitude, it will set you on the right path.”

The large body of work is displayed across three buildings, with highlights including eye-catching sculptures, thought-provoking illustrations and edgy fashion designs.

Surface pattern and textiles student Louise Green said: “I’ve used many different types of recycled plastic to make a range of sustainable lampshades. I actually found lockdown helped my creativity and allowed me to really focus.”

Stephanie Matthews, who worked as a truck driver alongside her ceramics MA, has made a series of clay heads with a porcelain finish. She said: “I love closely examining people’s expressions. My work hopefully strikes a balance between communicating a message whilst also being aesthetically pleasing.”

Ceramics MA student and truck driver Stephanie Matthews with her impressive series of clay heads.

Another student, Fiona Godfrey plans to establish her own high-end fashion label on the back of her fashion and lifestyle promotion course. She said: “I’ve always wanted to set up my own fashion label and this degree has allowed me to explore this possibility of doing so. It’s lovely that people can attend exhibitions again and get a real feel for the work on display.”

Jane Anthony, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Culture and Creative Industries, added: “We are delighted to open our doors to the general public once again and showcase our outstanding student talent.

“Our creative discipline students had to adapt to new ways of working during the pandemic and proved to be resilient and resourceful when they needed to be.

“To be able to share their creations at the end of it all is a just reward and a great way to end their master’s journey.”

Work is on display in the Media Factory, Hanover and Victoria Buildings and includes postgraduate student work from animation, ceramics, children's book illustration, design, fashion and lifestyle brand studies, fashion and lifestyle promotion, fashion design, fine art, games design, graphic design, interior design, photography, product design, and surface pattern and textiles.