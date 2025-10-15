All aboard the Muncaster Express: A hauntingly unforgettable Halloween adventure!

Muncaster Castle

This Halloween, spine-tingling thrills await as the Muncaster Express Ghost Train returns for two special journeys through the Cumbrian countryside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step aboard a vintage diesel-hauled train for a hauntingly fun experience that combines atmospheric travel with one of the UK's most beloved Halloween festivals at the legendary Muncaster Castle.

On Monday 27th October hop aboard the Scenic Southern Route via Ulverston & Millom for a Halloween trip like no other. Depart from Manchester, Preston, Lancaster, Carnforth, Ulverston, or Millom and enjoy a journey along the coast to Ravenglass, expect eerie onboard entertainment, creepy characters, and a ghoulishly good time enroute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively on Wednesday 29th October journey along the newly re-routed Northern Tour via Carlisle & the Cumbrian Coast.This Muncaster Express will take a spellbinding route from Carlisle, travelling south with boarding points at Carlisle, Penrith, Oxenholme, Carnforth and Ulverston, before circling the coast to Ravenglass.

Halloween at Muncaster

Both journeys feature a cast of sinister characters waiting to entertain. The specially dedicated ‘Wolf Wagon’ carriage is an attraction within itself where passengers can join the werewolves for a journey to remember.

Upon arrival in Ravenglass, a transfer coach whisks passengers to Muncaster Castle, where the Halloween Family Festival kicks off in full force. This year’s festival is bigger, bolder, and beastlier than ever with a Werewolf theme that promises fun and frights for all ages.

Festival Highlights Include:

The famous Halloween Scare Maze

Live performances & walkabout acts

Pumpkin Patch – free pumpkin for every child

– free pumpkin for every child The Weapons Hall , Trails, and Costume Competition

, Trails, and Costume Competition A chance to explore the haunted halls of Muncaster Castle

The ever-popular Monster Parade

“We’re thrilled to bring the Muncaster Express back this October,” says Ewan Frost-Pennington, General Manager at Muncaster Castle. “It’s a magical way to experience the stunning Cumbrian scenery, enjoy onboard Halloween fun, and celebrate the season at one of the UK’s most atmospheric castles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're looking for spooky fun, breathtaking views, or a family adventure to remember, the Muncaster Express Ghost Train delivers a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience and is one of our most popular annual experiences.”

Tickets (regardless of embarkation point) cost just £40 per child and £50 per adult and include return train journey, entry to the Muncaster Halloween Family Festival, coach transfers between Ravenglass Station and Muncaster Castle, on-board entertainment and a free pumpkin for every child.

Tickets must be booked in advance at: https://westcoastrailways.co.uk/the-muncaster-express

The trains are just one of Muncaster’s Halloween events which also sees the return of the frightfully popular Scarecaster – an after-hours spine-chilling experience which sees visitors come face to face with monsters, zombies and ghosts as they step into the darkness of the Muncaster Maze. Also taking place from 25 October – 02 November is the Castle Show – Sherlock Holmes and the Curious Case of the Girt Dog.

Details of all events and bookings: https://www.muncaster.co.uk/