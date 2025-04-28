2025 iMEP Music Festival set to make major impact with 70 million global reach and £750,000 inward investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This September, the iMEP Music Festival 2025 is set to transform Hyndburn into an international hub of music, with a line-up of world-renowned artists whose online presence exceeds 70 million - a number that surpasses the entire population of the United Kingdom.

Taking place from 19th-20th September, the festival will welcome thousands of fans for a weekend of unforgettable live performances.

With a £750,000 inward investment into the borough, the festival represents not only an entertainment milestone but also a strategic economic initiative designed to benefit local businesses, tourism and community engagement.

At the forefront of the festival’s line-up is Clean Bandit, the Grammy Award-winning group known for their genre-blending hits and global chart dominance. With 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Clean Bandit continue to break boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide.

The 2025 iMEP Music Festival will bring an inward investment of £750,000 to Hyndburn

Joining them on the main stage is Sam Ryder, the UK’s Eurovision star turned global TikTok phenomenon. With an incredible 14.4 million TikTok followers, Ryder’s rise from social media sensation to international recording artist has made him one of the most recognisable voices of his generation.

Eddy O’Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: “We are incredibly proud to host such a dynamic and far-reaching event right here in our borough.

“The iMEP Music Festival is not only a celebration of music but a meaningful investment in our community’s future. We look forward to welcoming both local residents and visitors from across the globe.”

With a diverse line-up that spans pop, electronic, indie, and emerging genres, the festival will feature a mix of established stars and rising talent including B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes, Marvin Humes and Jordan North, offering something for music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

Festivalgoers can choose from a variety of ticketing options, including weekend passes and exclusive VIP packages. All tickets are available now through Ticketmaster and can be purchased here: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-arena-accrington-cricket-club-tickets-accrington/venue/436017

Accrington based iMEP, are specialists in “International Music Event Production”, and are also arena and front of shirt sponsors at Accrington Cricket Club. They hosted the inaugural iMEP Music Festival in September 2024, which was headlined by global icon Jess Glynne.

Offering everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production, iMEP regularly work with stars around the world.

To learn more about iMEP, head to their website: https://imep.co.uk