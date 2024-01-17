Winds of up to 70mph are set to batter Lancashire this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

A spell of strong winds is predicted to hit Lancashire on Sunday (January 21), with gusts of up to 70mph predicted.

Forecasters warned buildings could be damaged and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties could also cause injuries.

The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning which covers the whole of the county.

It will be in place from 6am on Sunday until 11.59pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Whilst there is still some uncertainty as to the exact locations which will see the strongest winds, northern and western areas are likely to be most at risk.

"Many inland areas are expected to see gusts of 50 - 60 mph during this period.

"Coasts and exposed locations could see gusts of 60 - 70 mph or even higher."

What to Expect

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

What is a yellow weather warning?

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

The Met Office website says that ‘many people’ may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.