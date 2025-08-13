Taylor Wimpey Manchester donates £200 to Little Green Bus in Clitheroe

Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated £200 to Little Green Bus, a small community transport charity based in Ribble Valley, Clitheroe close to its Half Penny Meadows development.

Since becoming established 15 years ago, Little Green Bus has been dedicated to providing accessible and sustainable transport, especially for those who prefer to not use pre-exisiting public transport and for other non-profit groups. Through this, they combat loneliness and isolation across Ribble Valley and East Lancashire to keep locals active and engaged in community activities to aid positive mental well-being.

They offer multiple services, such as Dial a Ride, providing a door-to-door, wheelchair accessible mini bus service, Community Cars with volunteer drivers, Group Transport for groups and organisations who don’t have their own accessible mini bus, and Day Trips, allowing friends and individuals to go to various events and destinations.

Adrian Clarke, CEO and Manager of Little Green Bus, said: “On behalf of Little Green Bus, I would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for the generous donation. For Little Green Bus, support from the wider community is vital to our success in helping people in the area. With this donation, we can continue to give our unwavering support to our local community.”

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re always looking to support the communities and charities where we have our developments, and Little Green Bus does incredible work supporting the local community.

“We hope our donation can assist the team at Little Green Bus in continuing to offer its incredible service to local people in Ribble Valley and we look forward to spotting the Little Green Bus out on the road close to our development.”

To find out more about Half Penny Meadows, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/clitheroe/half-penny-meadows

To find out more about Little Green Bus, please visit http://www.littlegreenbus.org.uk/