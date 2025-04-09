£12k boost to buy final homes at popular Blackburn development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countryside Homes is offering buyers a financial boost at its 85% sold Brookfield Vale development.

Countryside Homes is offering up to £12,500 to help buyers purchase one of the remaining homes at Brookfield Vale, where 85% of homes have already sold*.

Those interested in the three-bedroom New Stamford house type - available at Brookfield Vale for £250,000 - will receive £12,500 to use in any way they want. This is a chance for buyers to supplement their deposit, lower their mortgage payments or enhance the fixtures and fittings in their home with specification upgrades.

Brookfield Vale on Roman Road in Blackburn has proved popular since its launch in 2022, with over 85% of properties sold following an influx of first time buyers. In response, 5 Star housebuilder, Countryside Homes has launched a financial boost aimed at helping more people kickstart the house-buying journey.

The New Stamford

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, commented: “We recognise buying a new home can be challenging for anyone in the current climate. Introducing the 5% financial boost incentive will hopefully make homeownership more achievable for buyers in Blackburn and beyond.

“Since we launched Brookfield Vale we have seen it develop into a great community. With just a handful of homes left, it's a great opportunity to take advantage of our financial boost and make a move.”

Brookfield Vale offers a range of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting at £230,000.

To find out more about Brookfield Vale, visit the Countryside Homes website.