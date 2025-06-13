NHS worker’s 7 in 7 charity challenge

By day Katie Gilligan is a Strategy, Planning and Development Manager at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCft). But outside of work, she’s clocking up the miles as an amateur runner on a gruelling mission to complete seven half marathons in seven months!

Entering just one half marathon would be challenge enough for most of us, but Katie wanted to push herself to the limit with her back-to-back challenge in honour of the NHS’ 77th birthday which falls in July. Given that she only picked up a pair of running shoes last July, it’s fair to say she’s putting herself through her paces - and it’s all for a good cause.

Katie heard that LSCft was launching a Trust charity and she wanted to play a part in fundraising – and so the 7 in 7 challenge was born.

Portrait of Katie

Kicking off on 22 June in Chester, Katie’s fundraiser will see her take on a range of courses with varying terrains, elevations and difficulty, and not forgetting the good old British weather to contend with! She’s due to take her final strides on 14 December where she’ll complete the Aintree half in Liverpool.

Katie said: “I’m still quite new to running and have only recently run a half marathon. I woke up one Monday morning and decided I wanted to do one. I’ve always enjoyed walking and fitness in general, but I don’t know where that specific idea came from. I guess I wanted to challenge myself so that’s what I did. I entered a half marathon the same day and then commenced a 12-week training block to prepare myself.

“I was so proud of myself for completing the half, but for me, the journey was more important than the medal. Running really aids my mental health. It gives me space and time on my own to process my thoughts and feelings and that’s why, maybe controversially, I run without music. It’s just me and my thoughts, and sometimes my energetic dalmatian Willow to keep me company and challenge my pace.”

Katie’s passion for mental health is one of the main reasons why she’s fundraising for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust Chairty.

Katie with her dog willow

Katie added: “I’ve worked in the NHS for the last five years and my time in the Strategy Team at LSCft and the Population Health work I’m doing has opened me up to lots of opportunities to chat to a range of colleagues. I’ve seen first hand the support the Trust has provided and how we’ve helped people. I want to be able to give back and I love that the money will directly benefit colleagues and patients alike.

“I’m also aware of how intrinsically linked mental and physical health are and I really want to champion that. I had not long started my running journey when my grandad passed away. The grief I experienced really overwhelmed me and affected all parts of my life, including my fitness. Leaving the house and going on a run was the very last thing I wanted to do and for a while I didn’t. But ultimately when I did push through, it was running that helped me and allowed me to work through my grief. I’ve never been on a run where I didn’t feel better afterwards.”

Katie is now part of a running club and has found that a really welcoming and inclusive experience.

Katie said: “I really believe that you can do anything you put your mind to. In the case of running, all you need is a decent pair of trainers. There’s lots of pressure online to look a certain way, to have certain brands and gadgets and to be getting PB after PB. None of that is important. Do what works for you and surround yourself by likeminded people who are going to cheer you on.”

Katie running with her dog Willow

The next seven months are going to be extremely hard for Katie as she pushes her body with very little rest time in between training and races, but the thought that she’s helping to make a difference will help her get to that finish line.

If you are able to donate, please do so via Katie’s JustGiving page. Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust Charity is a registered charity (1099568) and provides additional resources and activities that are above and beyond core NHS funding. Our support enhances the health care experience across mental health, learning disability, autism and community-based services.