Middleshaw Hills Care Home launches Pen Pals scheme with Barrow URC Primary School

The children hand delivered their letters to Middleshaw Hills

Middleshaw Hills Care Home in Clitheroe has introduced a new Pen Pals scheme in partnership with Barrow URC Primary School, designed to encourage communication between residents and local pupils.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from the school’s Sycamore Class visited the home to hand-deliver letters to each resident. In their letters, the pupils introduced themselves and shared their favourite subjects and hobbies.

Most Popular

The Pen Pals initiative follows a series of visits from Barrow URC Primary School, including a performance from the school choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said, “I really enjoyed reading my letters from the school children and finding out all their hobbies. I received letters from two pupils, so I wrote back to both. I’m looking forward to hearing back from them!”

Residents reading their letters

The Middleshaw Hills team is now organising a return visit, where residents will personally deliver their letters back to the Sycamore Class.

On 5th November, the children will join residents for a Remembrance Day craft session to create poppies. Together, they will also establish a commemorative area in the home’s garden, where poppies will be planted as a lasting tribute.

Charlottle Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added, “Our ongoing relationship with Barrow URC Primary School has been invaluable for our residents, and the Pen Pals scheme is another great way for them to connect with the younger generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Community is a huge part of life at Middleshaw Hills, and we can’t wait to see the students again in November.”

You can find out more about community initiatives at Middleshaw Hills during the home’s Spooktacular Halloween Party on Thursday 30th October. From 6pm, all will be welcome for a frightfully fun evening of refreshments, live music, and games for the whole family. The event will be free of charge, and fancy dress is optional.

For more information, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], visit the Middleshaw Hills website, or pop into the home on Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.