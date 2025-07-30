Life’s a beach! Roy rescued from beatings by RSPCA stars in film with Alesha Dixon

The terrified Staffy-cross called Roy was rescued by the RSPCA after a concerned member of the public reported the pet was being subjected to horrific beatings. Shocking footage showed a cowering Roy being hit and thrown to the floor by a man in an unprovoked attack.

Singer and TV personality Alesha Dixon was shown the attack as part of the RSPCA’s summer film launched this month to support the charity in raising vital funds to help rescue animals in need during its busiest time of year for cruelty. Shocking new statistics show a massive 33% annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period*.

As part of the film for the charity’s Summer Cruelty Campaign the Britain’s Got Talent judge watches in horror as footage shows the incident involving Roy which was investigated by the RSPCA.

From the sadness of seeing the awful incident unfold Alesha then goes on to enjoy an emotional meet up with the Staffie-cross who now lives with his new owners Daniel Wilson Woodward and husband Jason Woodward Wilson who adopted him in November.

Roy is now having the time of his life living beside the seaside in Morecambe in Lancashire with his dog pals Betty (a Beagle aged seven) and Archie (a Pointer aged 15).

Daniel, who runs Pick Up The Paws dog walking business with Jason, said: “We are aware Archie is getting older and we were worried about when the time came how Betty would feel as she has always had him for close company so we thought it would be nice to bring another dog into the family.

“We read about Roy and saw his cute face. We were really keen to meet him and we went to the RSPCA’s Lancashire East branch in Blackburn - a two hour round trip - about eight times before the adoption went through. Obviously after what had happened in his past we wanted him to be sure of us and we wanted to make sure he would be a perfect match - and he really is.

“Roy, Archie and Betty join us on our dog walks with our client’s pets and they all play together and get on so well. They have a fab time either enjoying the hills and wooded areas around or we take them to the beach to enjoy the seaside.

“That first day we brought Roy home he just seemed to know he was now safe and we were all watching a film that evening and he just jumped on the settee and cuddled up to us - like he had a sense of relief and knew things were now going to be happy for him.

“He has brought so much happiness into our lives - he is so playful and loves chasing a ball but is so fast he can’t stop in time to catch it and ends up doing a roly poly.

“He also loves his food and knows when it is nearly dinner time as he will come and sit in front of you and stare with his big eyes. Then when you make his dinner he spins in a circle with his toes tapping on the floor before his bowl goes down.

“We were obviously upset to hear about his past but we know he can put that firmly behind him now thanks to the work of the RSPCA and we would always advocate that people adopt from rescues rather than buying a new pet.”

Alesha enjoyed an emotional meet up with Roy along with Daniel and Jason at the RSPCA’s Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital in Birmingham where he was initially treated.

She said: ”It was extremely difficult to watch Roy being treated so awfully, it really upset me. I am so grateful the RSPCA rescued him.

“He’s a super-sweet dog and I’m so pleased that he is now a healthy and happy much-loved pet living the best life with his loving owners and the two other dogs he lives with and adores.

“Roy is having the best life living by the seaside and enjoys all the opportunities that has to offer. He went from being a broken dog who was too terrified to mix with people when he was first rescued, due to his trust issues, to now living life to the full and putting his sad past behind him.”

Roy was transferred from the RSPCA hospital to the charity’s Lancashire East branch in July to help him prepare for finding a new and loving home. When he first arrived he was so timid due to his past experience that he laid down on the mat in reception looking terrified and was reluctant to move.

But with some love, care and attention from the staff he began to trust again and his playful personality soon came out.

Sue Abraham, fostering co-ordinator at the branch which cared for Roy, said: “I do remember on the first day he came through the door and he was just so terrified he laid down on the door mat and didn’t want to move. It was heart-breaking to see.

“But a week or two later he had come out of his shell - and we were socialising him in reception and he was running around playing and enjoying treats from staff. We all loved him here and were delighted when he was adopted to a fantastic new family where he is really living the best life.”

RSPCA animal rescuer Charlotte Holder, who took Roy from his then home to the hospital, said she was delighted to hear of his new life and how he had progressed from being a timid and terrified boy.

She said: “When I first saw the video of the attacks on poor Roy I cried - I found it so awful to watch. He was so scared and cowering and was attacked with forceful blows by a grown man.

“Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year but we are incredibly busy rescuing pets like Roy.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign to help us continue our rescue work. Together, we can rescue animals, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty