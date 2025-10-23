Horwich Leisure Centre gym team up for national award

Ste Hill and Nathan Davies at Horwich Leisure Centre

Four colleagues at Horwich Leisure Centre have made the final of the National Fitness Awards in the Gym Team of the Year category.

Ste Hill, Rachel Ainsworth, Morgan McBride and Nathan Davies are the fitness foursome, whose contribution to the health and wellbeing of the Horwich community has been highlighted by the National Fitness Awards judges.

These awards are an annual event, which recognise excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country with shortlisted facilities being as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Devon. They are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Trophies will then be handed out by television, radio and podcast presenter Natalie Sawyer at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday, November 28th at The Athena in Leicester.

Steve Moss, Contract Manager for Bolton Community Leisure Trust, which runs the centre, said:

“We’re very proud of Ste, Rachel, Morgan and Nathan! They’re all very different as people, but as a team they work so well together, as they have a shared goal of supporting this community to get active and stay healthy!

“Good luck for finals night in November. Fingers crossed, you’ll be bringing back a trophy to Horwich!”

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave added:

“The National Fitness Awards are now in their 15th year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."

For more information about Horwich Leisure Centre, please visit the website: Welcome | Horwich Leisure Centre

In partnership with Serco Leisure, Bolton Community Leisure Trust manages five leisure centres across the region. The Trust aims to achieve increased participation in sport and active recreation amongst all parts of the Bolton community.