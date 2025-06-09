Five essential lessons every Lancashire parent should teach their children about dogs

Parents in Lancashire are being given urgent expert advice over how to teach their kids to be safe around dogs.

Dogs are beloved members of millions of UK families, but without proper understanding, even the most gentle pet can be pushed beyond its limits. According to NHS figures, over 7,400 people in England and Wales were hospitalised for dog bites in just one year (2020, 2021), and the most common victims are young children, particularly those under five.

Shockingly, 75% of bites to children are to the head, and around 80% of all child dog bites happen in the home, often involving a family pet.

Award-winning dog trainer Shelina Duke, from London, who is also a mum and former teacher, says that too many of these incidents could be avoided if we took more time to teach children how to respect dogs.

Does your child know how to be safe around dogs? Animal News Agency

“Teaching our children about their pets is key to a happy home, but also making sure that nothing goes wrong and everyone stays safe,” says Shelina who runs The Poodle Training School, and Go With The Flo online and in person dog training classes. “Children don’t mean to be unkind, but without guidance, they can be overzealous or intrusive, and that can lead to a situation where both the child and the dog are at risk.”

Here are five essential lessons every parent should pass on to their children to help foster safe, respectful and loving relationships with dogs.

1. Always Ask Before Approaching a Dog

Even friendly dogs need space. Children should always ask a dog’s owner before attempting to stroke or play with a dog, and wait for a clear ‘yes’. Many incidents happen when children assume all dogs want to be touched, but dogs may be scared, unwell or simply not in the mood.

Shelina Duke is giving this urgent advice to parents - Animal News Agency

2. Learn Dog Body Language

Dogs can’t speak, but they are constantly communicating. A wagging tail doesn’t always mean a happy dog, and signs like lip licking, yawning or turning away can indicate anxiety or stress. Teaching children to recognise these signals helps them back off before a problem arises.

3. Don’t Disturb a Dog When It's Eating or Sleeping

Would you like someone yanking your plate away mid-bite, or waking you up by jumping on your head? Dogs don’t either. Make sure children know to leave dogs alone during meals, naps and quiet time, especially when they’re in their bed or crate.

4. Keep Calm and Gentle

Loud voices, sudden moves and rough handling can all frighten or overwhelm a dog. Children should use quiet voices and soft touches. Encourage them to sit calmly when interacting with the dog, and to stop immediately if the dog walks away or seems disinterested.

5. Understand That Dogs Have Feelings Too

Dogs aren’t toys. They can feel scared, angry or hurt, just like us. Helping children understand that dogs are living, feeling beings can build empathy and encourage more thoughtful, respectful behaviour. This is not just better for the dog, but for the child too.

If the dog is over exciting, jumping up, barking or nipping at the child, teach them to stand still, look to the ceiling, cross arms and keep quiet. Because the movement and noise of children is exciting and becomes a game.

Why This Matters, for Kids and Dogs

Many dog bite incidents are framed as a problem with the dog, but too often, it’s a case of misunderstanding or lack of education. Dogs may bite out of fear, pain or distress when pushed too far. At the same time, children can be left traumatised or physically injured.

Shelina says that by teaching children to respect boundaries and treat pets with kindness, we protect both parties. And we create a home environment that is safer, more peaceful and full of positive human and animal bonds.

She added: “Helping kids understand their dogs isn’t just about safety, it’s about building a better relationship. That’s when the magic really happens.”