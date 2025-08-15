Faye maps out the best way to say thanks to hospital heroes

By the end of this month (August), nine-year-old Faye Handyside will leave her grandparents’ Ribbleton home with a Google Maps-like knowledge of the local area after using their house as her base for daily, one mile runs to raise funds for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Faye is running a variety of different routes to say thanks to staff at the Royal Preston Hospital caring for her beloved auntie, Laura Manenti, who works for housing association Community Gateway in Preston.

Laura, who is married to Roberto and mum to Liliah (12) and Chiara (six), has just celebrated her 34th birthday (10th August) surrounded by her family. She has also just undergone her third brain surgery, having been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour last November.

Wanting to be close to Laura during the summer, Faye travelled with her mum and Laura’s sister Leanne, dad Jamie and older brother Kian (15) from Thirsk in North Yorkshire where dad is stationed with the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery to Ribbleton to stay with maternal grandparents Barry and Anne McCarrick.

Faye is determined to have run 31 miles by month’s end

Leanne, who works as a learning manager at a high school in Ripon, explained: “After Laura’s second surgery, Faye said she wanted to do something to help. Though Faye is more at home in the swimming pool or on the football pitch, she decided on a one mile run every day to show her support for the amazing staff looking after her Auntie Laura.

“Dad Jamie, a keen runner, had the clever idea of switching up the routes daily to keep it fun and help Faye explore the neighbourhood. Now Faye is getting faster, stronger and more determined. She’s even clocked a mile in under eight minutes!”

Proud Leanne, who along with her family has also raised £12,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since March by organising a coffee morning and taking part in the charity’s Lake District Mighty Hike in June, added: “We’re so thankful to everyone, who’s donated or sent kind, encouraging words. Every message and every pound raised really lifts Faye’s spirits.”

Faye, who has an online fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/faye-handyside23 and whose runs are mapped and tracked on the fitness app Strava, said: “I just want to say thanks to everyone who has donated and sent me messages everyday. I am very grateful for everyone who has looked after my Auntie Laura.”

Faye on one of her daily mile-long runs

Lucy Clark, fundraiser at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re full of praise for Faye. Her commitment is incredible. Running every day for a month is tough at any age, let alone at nine! We’re deeply grateful to Faye and her whole family for wanting to show their thanks and support to those involved in Laura’s treatment and care, especially during such a personal and difficult time.”

To learn more about how the charity supports patients and families across Lancashire, visit www.lthcharity.org.uk