A 17-year-old girl from Blackburn has not been seen in three days.

Charlotte Barnes was last seen on Wednesday April 10 in Blackburn town centre.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair dyed ginger at the front, usually worn in a bun.

Lancashire police has now appealed for information about her whereabouts.

If you have seen Charlotte, contact police on 101 quoting log 1712 of April 10.