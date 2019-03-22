Invitation for runners to clock up the first miles on the new Penwortham Bypass

The rubber is about to hit the road on Penwortham’s new bypass - but instead of car tyres, it will be the patter of running shoes.

With asphalt now set on the £17.5m road scheme, local runners are being given a one and only chance to familiarise themselves with the route before the traffic hits.

Lancashire County Council (LCC), contractors Clive Hurt and the Rotary Club of Preston Guild have come together to organise the Hurt Plant Hire Penwortham Bypass Running Festival, will take place on Sunday, July 21, featuring a fun run, 5k and 10k.

Rotary Club member and race organiser Neil Fletcher said: “The idea for the run came together quite quickly and the cooperation and enthusiastic support of LCC and the contractor Clive Hurt and everyone has been phenomenal.”

“We hope it’ll be an event for all the community” added Neil.

“Rotary Charities will benefit from the entry fee, but we hope local people and organisations will use the event to make money for their own good cause.”

The runs will take place on a 1km long dual carriageway section of the new bypass, setting off from All Hallows School playing fields off Liverpool Road.

The road is totally flat, has been UK Athletics accurately measured, and will be chip-timed for the 5k and 10k races.

The 5k race is two-and-a-half laps of the dual carriageway and the 10k, five laps. The fun run is a single lap of 2k.

All runners in the 5k and 10k will receive a commemorative t-shirt and everyone, including the fun runners, will be presented with a medal.

Preston Guild Rotary Club is behind the successful Ribble Way Run, held each September from the Dolphin Inn in Longton.

The club recently presented the proceeds of over £4,000 to a number of local charities including Fox Street, CRY and Derian House.

Work on Penwortham Bypass is set to be completed next year. It has been a long-held dream for more than 40 years to relieve congestion along Liverpool Road, Penwortham.

The route will be from Howick playing fields to the Broad Oak roundabout.

The main carriageway has been constructed, a V channel drainage system has been installed and new footways have been constructed.

Work has been completed on the Broad Oak and Golden Way roundabouts to widen the carriageways and change the layouts.