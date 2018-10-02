Preston singer Gemma Louise Doyle to perform at Longton fundraising event in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St Catherine's Hospice

Preston singing sensation Gemma Louise Doyle is set to take to the stage for a charity concert in aid of the Irene Richards Cancer Fund.

The fund was set up by Stephen Richards and family in memory of his wife Irene who died of stomach, spleen and pancreatic cancer last November 2016, aged 57.

Irene Richards

Set to be held on Friday October 12 at Longton VM Sports and Social Club, the concert is the latest in a series of fundraisers organised by the family to raise money for Preston charities Rosemere Cancer Foundation and St Catherine's Hospice.

Stephen's dad Reg said they were delighted to have Gemma on board for the event having been following her success in recent years.

"Stephen has done quite a few charity events now to help raise money for these fantastic charities and speaking to Gemma, she has shown great empathy to the family and cause.

"She travels all over the world performing so we're so pleased she has been able to give her time to help put on this great event and we really want to make a success of it."

Joan Burrows, Terry Burns, Stephen Richards and Stuart Richards walked from Goole to Preston for Rosemere and St Catherine's Hospice on behalf of Irene's Cancer Fund

Gemma will perform her set at the club in School Lane on October 12. The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £10. There will also be a raffle on the evening.

Last year Stephen and a team of fundraisers completed a 10-day canal trek in memory of a woman who died of cancer.

Stephen, his brother Stuart, friend Terry Burns and Joan Burrows walked from Goole, in Leeds, to Preston. So far the charity fund has raised nearly £10,000

To make a donation visit Irene Richards Cancer Fund on Facebook.