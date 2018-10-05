Reopening of Bamber Bridge library moves a step closer

What’s happening?

Lancashire County Council has agreed to reopen Bamber Bridge Library.

The facility in Station Road, was one of 26 of the county’s 73 libraries closed by the cash-strapped council at the end of 2016. A new administration was elected in May 2017, and decided to re-open as many libraries as possible.

What’s different?

The council had previously approved in principle a proposal to transfer the library to 1st Bamber Bridge Scouts, who planned to use the building as their new headquarters, operate a community library, and make space for other community activities.

The decision to instead reopen the library as a council-run facility was made after the cabinet heard the Scouts’ project had not progressed at the pace hoped for was not a viable proposition.

What they say:

County Councillor Peter Buckley said: “I’m glad that cabinet’s decision will mean the restoration of this vital service, but at the same time regret that we have not been able to finalise the asset transfer proposal with 1st Bamber Bridge Scouts.

"I’d like to thank them for their proposal, and particularly their time as a volunteer-run group, however when considering the transfer of publicly-owned assets we have a duty to ensure as far as possible the robustness and sustainability of those proposals.”

No date has yet been given for the reopening.