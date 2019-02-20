'Eyesore' Bamber Bridge mill site transforming into new family neighbourhood

Have your say

What’s happening?

Building work is gathering pace on the former Wesley Street Mill site in Bamber Bridge. Known as Wren Green, the Countryside Properties’ site has already seen 16 homes reserved by local home buyers.

The Countryside Properties site, formerly the site of Wesley Street Mill, Bamber Bridge

What’s the background?



Countryside secured planning permission to build 188 homes on the brownfield site in January 2017.

Demolition work on Wesley Street Mill started in June 2013, but was held up for several years because the tower part of the mill was home to a phone mast.

Although permission was given for access via Station Road through the former McKenzie Arms site, developers chose to use access off Wesley Street.

When will it be finished?



Completion of the first 103 homes is expected in spring next year, although some are for sale now.



What do they say?



Deborah Hughes, regional sales and marketing director at Countryside, said: “We are committed to working with the local community to ensure our new neighbourhood at Wren Green creates a positive legacy for the local community.

"We are currently working on an engagement programme with local schools and community groups.”