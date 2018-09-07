Extension plan to build on the success of St Catherine's hospice café venture

Trustees at St Catherine’s Hospice in Lostock Hall have launched plans to extend its popular Mill café, create a new 21-space car park on unoccupied land near Lostock Lane, and develop a new shop and toilets where unused farmhouse buildings currently stand.

The main purpose is to help sustain the future of the charity by providing an additional source of regular income and new interest in the work of the hospice.

Bosses say in the four years since a redundant barn was turned into a 50-seat café with meeting and therapy rooms, there have been 250,000 visits, and the development proposals are to keep pace with demand.

Stephen Greenhalgh, chief executive of St Catherine’s, said: “The Mill is a victim of its own success, since at peak times, the café often has to turn custom away because it has reached capacity.”

He added: “Not only will this development increase profits from café sales and attract new supporters to St Catherine’s, it will also help the social enterprise save money through improved economies of scale.”

Funding bids have been submitted to charitable trusts to help fund the project should planning consent be gained.

