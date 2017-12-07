Blood Bikers tie the knot in their own unique way

For volunteers Russell Curtis and Tracey Ward, speaking the ultimate vows was an opportunity to showcase a cause close to their hearts as well as their love for each other.

The couple of six years got hitched on Sunday at North West Blood Bikes’ new headquarters in Bamber Bridge, coinciding with the building’s grand opening.

“It’s a very different take on a wedding,” Russell said, who has been transporting medical supplies for NWBB for the past two and a half years.

The Fulwood resident said: “Volunteers were needed for building work at the new centre so we were there doing a lot of the building work.

“When NWBB’s chairman Paul Brooks came down we were talking about weddings and joked about Tracey and I getting married here.

“A week later we went around to Paul’s house and the charity chaplain, Bishop Michael, was prepared to do the ceremony and that was that.”

The pair hope the wedding can act as a springboard for further interest in the charity’s good deeds.

“Everything we do is voluntary with no funding from the NHS,” Kirkham Grammar School caretaker Russell said.

“It’s a worthy cause transport blood and medical supplies; you never know who you’re saving. We want to get more people involved in any way possible.”