Workshops announced to help inspire new generation of creative leaders in Preston

A series of workshops will be held in Preston to help people who want to develop new creative projects.

They Eat Culture’s Social Action Lab team will be running six sessions from the end of April and through May on Monday and Thursday evenings at People’s Production Lab in Guild Hall Street.

Professionals from the creative industries, who have worked on festivals, arts and cultural branding, will be on hand to offer insights on topics such as brand development, marketing, writing funding bids and events management.

With limited group numbers, there is opportunity for one-to-one tuition to tailor the session to individual needs and project plans.

A spokesman for They Eat Culture said: “We believe that everyone has the potential to make change happen on their doorstep, and that by collaborating we can make Preston brilliant, together. Come along and grow your skills.”

Those working on the project are ensuring it is accessible for everyone interested by offering Preston based emerging artists and creative practitioners in the first two years after graduation or students or those without a wage, a rate reduction via a bursary application.

Details of the bursary can be obtained by contacting: sally@theyeatculture.org

Later in the summer, the team will have a further series of workshops to support further project development.

For the full list of workshops, ticket, dates, times and facilitators go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-action-lab-workshop-series-tickets-60062659030