Vandals smashed the glass at three bus stops and a telephone kiosk in Preston.

Police now have three people in custody after they were called to the damage in North Road and Lancaster Road North.

Vandals smash glass at three bus stops and telephone kiosk in Preston

In a Tweet Preston Police said: “Last night #Team5IR attended a report of criminal damage on North Road and Lancaster Road North, Preston.

“In total, three bus stops and a telephone kiosk were destroyed by mindless selfish vandals.

“Thankfully we were close by and three of the offenders are now in police custody.”

