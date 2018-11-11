Vandals smash glass at three bus stops and telephone kiosk in Preston

Vandals smashed the glass at three bus stops and a telephone kiosk in Preston.
Police now have three people in custody after they were called to the damage in North Road and Lancaster Road North.
In a Tweet Preston Police said: “Last night #Team5IR attended a report of criminal damage on North Road and Lancaster Road North, Preston.
“In total, three bus stops and a telephone kiosk were destroyed by mindless selfish vandals.
“Thankfully we were close by and three of the offenders are now in police custody.”