UPDATED: Weather warning for snow & ice in Lancashire

Forecasters have issued an amber alert for snow and ice in the North West after snow fell overnight in eastern parts of the UK.

There were small flurries of snow in Lancashire around Saturday lunchtime, and the Met Office says weather could get worse from around 4pm on Saturday overnight into Sunday.

Most places are likely to see some wintry showers by the end of the day, with gusty winds bringing bitterly cold temperatures.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkhill said: "It will be bitterly cold with some snow for many places over the weekend.

"There are some very strong winds, meaning it could feel as low as minus 7 or minus 8 for some people."

Sunday is also likely to see further snow, especially for parts of the South West, where as much as 25cm could fall on higher ground.