Two of Preston's parks are inspected for special award

Two parks in Preston were given the once-over to check if they are looking good enough to keep their special status.

Both Avenham and Miller Parks currently hold Green Flag status, the country’s top award for green spaces.

Assessors from the scheme, Pippa Reece and Adam King, visited both Avenham and Miller to assess whether the parks’ maintenance was up to scratch.

If it is it means they will be able to hold onto the award.

Pippa and Adam met up with the staff of Preston City Council’s Parks Department and Friends of Avenham and Miller Parks’ for the walk.

Both parks currently hold the coveted award but it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to keep it with the various austerity measures being imposed on local Government.

The results will be out later this year.

A spokesman for Preston City Council said: “Preston is fortunate in that all of its parks have friends groups who volunteer, on a regular basis, to help out the City Council’s depleted staff with the parks’ maintenance.

“They turn out regularly to do various odd jobs which don’t require skills so much as enthusiasm and passion.”

The city’s authority has also issued a call for more volunteers.

To join in to take care of the popular parks ask at one of the park offices or call Preston City Council on 01772 906700.