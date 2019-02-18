These are the 18 most high risk flooding hotspots in Preston and surrounding areas

The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There maybe other points within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.

1. PR1 8JR Risk: High. Suitability: Street to Parcels of land. Risk for insurance: Yes.

2. PR1 9XR Risk: High. Suitability: Street to Parcels of land. Risk for insurance: Yes.

3. PR1 9UD Risk: High. Suitability: Street to Parcels of land. Risk for insurance: Yes.

4. PR5 4AN Risk: High. Suitability: Street to Parcels of land. Risk for insurance: Yes.

