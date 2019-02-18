These are the 18 most high risk flooding hotspots in Preston and surrounding areas
Here are the 18 areas of Preston which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.
The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There maybe other points within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.
1. PR1 8JR
Risk: High. Suitability: Street to Parcels of land. Risk for insurance: Yes.