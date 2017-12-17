Revealed: Preston Indoor Market's new stallholders

Council bosses have unveiled the first batch of traders set to move into the new Market Hall.

Traditional butchers, fishmongers, dairy and fruit and veg stalls will be found in the shape of familiar traders including Livesey’s Butchers, Clarke and Sons, Mark William’s Fishmonger, Superveg and Pickles cheese stall.

Redmans’ fresh sandwiches and hot food offer will be trading opposite a brand new bakery - Lovingly Artisan. Customers will be able to enjoy a taste of the Caribbean at World Foods with international street food at MoMoz - a current trader turning his hand to a new business.

Customers will also be able to enjoy their usual cup of coffee and traditional food at Aunty Dolly’s café and something different at new venture Cherry Pie – offering cakes, desserts and hot drinks.

Brew + Bake and Crunchy Croutons, both new to the market, will also be offering lunchtime options with snacks and drinks throughout the day.

Customers will still be able to purchase their pies, cooked meats and black pudding from Arthur Strand and favourite sweets from Sugar Rush.

Current market traders A&J Sheridan, UR Phones, The Market Jewellers, Wisebuys, Capelli Remi and Restvale newsagents all have stalls too.

Customers will be able to enjoy craft and real ales at The Orchard Bar, cheese from Doormouse, flowers from The Rain Florist, and mind, body and spirt themed jewellery and gifts from Attract.

Shipping containers for the Box Market have been delivered and are now in location ready for fitting out. These will provide contemporary trading spaces and a unique shopping environment not found anywhere else in the North West. They will welcome Passi Fashions and Pet Stop Pet Supplies from the current market as well new traders, Priest Town Brewing and Jonah’s Coffee.

Coun Peter Rankin, leader of Preston City Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome so many of our current traders to our new Market Hall and Box Market alongside some new and interesting local businesses. The mix of traders will complement each other and present an inspiring offer for our loyal customers as well as enticing in new faces.

“Shop fitting will begin in earnest in the New Year and we look forward to seeing the opening of the Market Hall in February with great excitement.”

Sam Livesey (below), chairman of the Preston Market Traders’ Association, added: “We cannot wait to be in our new home along with some of our neighbours and are also excited to welcome new traders to Preston Markets.

“In the meantime we look forward to serving our loyal customers from our current home over the Christmas period.”