Proposals for Volvo car dealership sent to Preston's planners

Have your say

Proposals for a Volvo car dealership are in front of planners in Preston.

The showroom, which includes a workshop, MoT bays and a parking area, is in the offing for land at Bluebell Way, off the M6 at Junction 31a for North Preston.

Documents from applicant Tom Jeremiah of Monte Blackburn Ltd state: “Volvo has identified the Preston area as an important location in their UK Network plan in terms of area coverage, potential market demographic.

“The site is an ideal location to achieve their marketing and business objectives, providing suitable exposure in terms of passing traffic and visibility to potential customers.”

Planning documents continue: “It will also retain significant employment opportunities as an established motor retail presence within the area.”

According to design plans the new dealership will be modern in appearance and easy to navigate for customers.

Meanwhile the interior will be “open, bright and modern”.

Land off Bluebell Way also homes motor retail facilities for Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda and Vauxhall.