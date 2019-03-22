Preston to celebrate influence of the Windrush generation after successful grant bid

Preston Black History Group has scooped a share of £500,000 to commemorate the Windrush Generation.

The group, in partnership with Preston Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Jalgos Sports and Social Club, IBAR (International Black Atlantic Research) and UCLan’s BME staff and sports network, have successfully bid for more than £5,400 from the national pot to run two events.

The first involves community displays and presentations at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Grimshaw Street and also at UClan, and the second is a ‘Dominoes Grand Prix’ to be held at the Jalgos Club in Rose Street, in September.

Clinton Smith, chairman of Preston Black History Group, said: “The presentations will look at the Windrush generation in Preston.

"There was a skills shortage and people who came over from places like Jamaica were largely employed in the bottom of the employment triangle, at places like Coupes Foundry, Whittingham Hospital and Courtaulds, in order to keep these places going."

He added: "The dominoes tournament is really the jewel in the crown. Culturally, it’s our equivalent of playing cricket or football.”

Mr Smith expects in excess of 130 players at the tournament.

Funding has come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush Generation.

Who are the Windrush generation?

Those arriving in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries have been labelled the Windrush generation.

This is a reference to the ship MV Empire Windrush, which arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex, on June 22, 1948, bringing workers from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and other islands, as a response to post-war labour shortages in the UK.

The ship carried 492 passengers - many of them children.