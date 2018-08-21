Preston photographer Sonia Bashir launches new city calendar

A photographer has created her own calender featuring images of Preston.

Sonia Bashir picked up her first DSLR five years ago and has been honing her skills ever since.

An image of Preston Docks which is featuring in Sonias new calendar

Now the Fishwick resident has selected 12 of her photographs to be displayed in her new calendar.

“To be honest I thought I’d print about 50 calendars but I didn’t know how much of a response I was going to get and now I’m looking at around 250,” said the 37-year-old mum of three.

“I’ve had quite a lot of positive feedback so I’m quite pleasantly surprised.

“I’ve had preorders from people who live in Preston and also from people who’ve left and are now living in places like Australia, the USA and Ireland.”

Sonia is now approaching book shops and cafes around the city to sell the calendar.

She is donating 20 per cent of all of the profits she makes to Preston charity, the Foxton Centre in Knowsley Street.